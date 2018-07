English summary

Lakshmi Manchu’s film W/o Ram directed by Vijay Yelakanti is a psychological thriller that has been picturised with some interesting plot points. The recently released trailer received wide applause from many, including director ace S.S. Rajamouli himself. In fact, the film managed an official entry into the Ottawa Film Festival, where it has been termed a socially conscious thriller. The story revolves around a girl called Deeksha who works with an NGO and the tough fight she faces in the process of uncovering her husband’s suspicious death. The film has completed the censor formalities and was awarded a UA certificate by the board that was all praise for the film. It is now set to release on July 20.