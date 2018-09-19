తెలుగు
 అజిత్ విశ్వం షూట్ ఫొటోలు లీక్.. ఇంటర్నెట్‌లో వైరల్

అజిత్ విశ్వం షూట్ ఫొటోలు లీక్.. ఇంటర్నెట్‌లో వైరల్

By
    తమిళ సూపర్‌స్టార్ తలా అజిత్ నటిస్తున్న చిత్రం విశ్వం. శివ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం శరవేగంగా షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకొంటున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో అజిత్ ద్విపాత్రాభినయం చేస్తున్నారనే విషయం అభిమానుల్లో ఆసక్తిని రేపుతున్నది.

    తాజాగా ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన ఫైట్ సీన్లను గుట్టుచప్పుడు కాకుండా షూట్ చేస్తున్నారు. అయితే ఆ షూటింగ్‌కు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి. తెల్లటి గడ్డ, జుట్టుతో కనిపిస్తున్న అజిత్ పంచెకట్టుతో అదరగొట్టేలా కనిపించాడు.

    Thala Ajiths Viswasam Shoot photos leaked

    విశ్వం చిత్రంలో అజిత్ సరసన నయనతార హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తున్నది. వారిద్దరూ కలిసి నటించడం ఇది మూడోసారి. వచ్చే ఏడాది సంక్రాంతికి ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తీసుకురావాలని నిర్ణయించారు.

    అజిత్ విశ్వం, సూర్య ఎన్‌జీకే, విజయ్ సర్కార్ చిత్రాలు సంక్రాంతి బరిలో దూకనున్నాయి. ఈ మూడు చిత్రాలు ఒకే రోజున రిలీజ్ కావడంపై సినీ వర్గాలు తలోరకంగా అభిప్రాయాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నాయి. కాకపోతే ఈ చిత్రాలు రిలీజైతే అభిమానులకు నిజమైన పండుగ అని చెప్పడంలో ఎలాంటి సందేహం లేదంటున్నారు.

    English summary
    Thala Ajith is shooting for his upcoming film Viswasam which is being directed by Siva. Reportedly, Ajith will be seen playing dual roles in the film. Few pictures of Ajith from the shooting spot have gone viral and fans can t hold their excitement.
