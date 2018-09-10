తెలుగు
 »   » రోబో2.0 గురించి అక్షయ్ షాకింగ్ న్యూస్.. కేవలం వాటికే రూ.544 కోట్లు!

రోబో2.0 గురించి అక్షయ్ షాకింగ్ న్యూస్.. కేవలం వాటికే రూ.544 కోట్లు!

    సెన్సేషనల్ డైరెక్టర్ శంకర్ హాలీవుడ్ చిత్రాలను తలదన్నేలా రూపొందిస్తున్న రోబో సీక్వెల్ 2.0 చిత్రం రిలీజ్‌కు ముందే భారీగా అంచనాలు పెంచుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం సాంకేతిక కారణాల వల్ల పలుమార్లు వాయిదా పడింది. 2.0 గ్రాఫిక్ అవుట్ పుట్ నచ్చకనే సినిమాను వాయిదా వేశారనే మాట వినిపించింది. అయితే సినిమాను అత్యంత టెక్నికల్ విలువలతో సినిమాను భారీగా తెరకెక్కించారని సంగీత దర్శకుడు ఆ మధ్య వెల్లడించారు. అయితే తాజాగా వీఎఫెక్స్ కోసం శంకర్ ఖర్చు చేసిన మొత్తాన్ని అక్షయ్ కుమార్ వెల్లడించడం మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారింది.

    అక్షయ్ కుమార్ ఏం చెప్పారంటే

    తాజాగా అక్షయ్ కుమార్ చెప్పిన ఆసక్తికరమైన విషయం ఏమిటంటే.. రోబో2.0 చిత్రంలో గ్రాఫిక్స్ పనుల కోసం దర్శకుడు శంకర్ భారీగా ఖర్చు చేశారు. సుమారు 75 మిలియన్ డాలర్లను కేవలం వీఎఫ్ఎక్స్ కోసం వినియోగించారు. అంటే రూపాయల్లో చూసుకొంటే ఆ మొత్తం సుమారు రూ.544 కోట్లు అని అక్షయ్ పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ మొత్తంలో ఖర్చు చేయడం సినీ పరిశ్రమలో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది.

    సెప్టెంబర్ 13న టీజర్

    అత్యున్నత సాంకేతికతతో రూపొందిన రోబో2.0 టీజర్‌ను సెప్టెంబర్ 13న పెద్ద ఎత్తున రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు సిద్దమవుతున్నారు. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 3డీ వెర్షన్ టీజర్‌ను 3డీ థియేటర్లలో రిలీజ్ చేస్తాం. విదేశాల్లో కొన్ని థియేటర్లను ఎంపిక చేసే పనిలో ఉన్నాం. 2డీ వెర్షన్ టీజర్‌ను య్యూట్యూబ్‌లో విడుదల చేస్తామని పేర్కొన్నారు.

    3డీ టెక్నాలజీతో మొదటి చిత్రం

    దేశంలోనే తొలిసారి పూర్తిగా 3డీ టెక్నాలజీ కెమెరాతో షూట్ చేసిన తొలిచిత్రంగా 2.0 ఓ ఘనతను సాధించింది. సినీ ప్రేక్షకులకు, అభిమానులకు 3డీ థియేటర్లలో కొత్త అనుభూతికి లోనవుతారు అని లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్ వెల్లడించింది. త్వరలోనే 3డీ టీజర్ ప్రదర్శించే థియేటర్ల జాబితాను వెల్లడిస్తామని తెలిపింది.

    నవంబర్ 29న రిలీజ్

    సెన్సేషనల్ డైరెక్టర్ రజనీకాంత్, బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ అక్షయ్ కుమార్, అమీ జాక్సన్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి ఏఆర్ రెహ్మన్ సంగీతం అందించారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నవంబర్‌ 29న రిలీజ్ చేయడానికి ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నారు.

    అక్షయ్ కుమార్

    English summary
    The teaser of Rajinikanth's upcoming film 2.0 is finally getting released on Vinayagar Chathurthi, according to the official statement of Lyca Productions. It stated that the 2D and 3D versions of the teaser will be released on September 13. Akshay Kumar posted the poster of 2.0 and wrote that $ 75 million dollars has been spent on the VFX of the film. Now to give you a clearer picture, we'll simplify things and convert the dollars into INR, which comes to Rs 544 crore.
    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 19:21 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

