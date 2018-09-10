 »   » రోబో2.0 గురించి అక్షయ్ షాకింగ్ న్యూస్.. కేవలం వాటికే రూ.544 కోట్లు!

English summary

The teaser of Rajinikanth's upcoming film 2.0 is finally getting released on Vinayagar Chathurthi, according to the official statement of Lyca Productions. It stated that the 2D and 3D versions of the teaser will be released on September 13. Akshay Kumar posted the poster of 2.0 and wrote that $ 75 million dollars has been spent on the VFX of the film. Now to give you a clearer picture, we'll simplify things and convert the dollars into INR, which comes to Rs 544 crore.