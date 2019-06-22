తెలుగు
    వివాహం చేసుకొన్నా.. రెండో పెళ్లిపై అల్లు బాబీ షాకింగ్ కామెంట్

    By
    |

    అల్లు అర్జున్ సోదరుడు అల్లు బాబీ రెండో వివాహం నీలూ షాతో జరిగింది. నిరాడంబరంగా జరిగిన ఈ పెళ్లికి ముఖ్యమైన కుటుంబ సభ్యులు, అతి సన్నిహితులు మాత్రమే హాజరయ్యారు. గతంలో నీలిమతో బాబీకి తొలి వివాహం జరిగింది. అయితే వ్యక్తిగత అభిప్రాయభేదాల కారణంగా పరస్పర అంగీకారంతో విడిపోయారు. దాంతో రెండో వివాహం నీలూ షాతో జరిగింది.

    తన రెండో వివాహం అనంతరం అల్లు బాబీ సోషల్ మీడియాలో స్పందించారు. ఫ్రెండ్స్.. నేను పెళ్లి చేసుకొన్నాను. దాంతో జీవితంలో కొత్త ఆరంభం మొదలైంది. దయచేసి నన్ను ఆశీర్వదించండి. నాకు 2005 తొలి వివాహం జరిగింది. పరస్పర అవగాహనతో శాంతియుతంగా విడాకులు తీసుకొన్నాను. మళ్లీ కొత్త జీవితాన్ని ప్రారంభించమని దేవుడు దీవెనలు అందించాడు. నా కుటుంబ సభ్యులు ప్రేమ, అంగీకారంతోనే ఈ పెళ్లి జరిగింది అని బాబీ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. కాగా, పెళ్లి తర్వాత మళ్లీ గీతా ఆర్ట్స్ బ్యానర్ బాధ్యతలను చేపట్టానికి బాబీ సిద్దమవుతున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

    Allu Bobby responds second marriage with Allu Neela shah

    గతంలో నీలిమతో వివాహం జరిగింది. వారికి అన్విత అలనే 10 ఏళ్ల కూతురు ఉంది. ఇటీవల అన్విత పదో జన్మదిన వేడుక జరుగగా, నీలిమ కూడా హాజరైంది. విడాకులు తీసుకొన్నప్పటికీ, నీలిమ, బాబీ మధ్య సఖ్యత ఉందని చెప్పడానికి ఈ జన్మదిన వేడుక సాక్ష్యంగా నిలిచింది.

    English summary
    The eldest son of Allu Aravind, Allu Bobby recently got married to Allu Neela shah. Bobby is a producer. Neelu is an MBA graduate from Symbiosis pune. Neelu is very beautiful, kind and loving person. She's an internationally trained yoga instructor who runs a yoga studio called Yoga Destination with her sister. She specializes in therapeutic yoga along with iyengar and ashtanga forms of yoga. Neelu was born in Mumbai and later shifted to hyderabad. Her father Kamal Kant is a respected oil business man.We wish the couple a very happy married life together.
    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 8:47 [IST]
