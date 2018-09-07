 »   » జనతా హోటల్ టీజర్: పెళ్లి చూపుల్లో తన క్వాలిఫికేషన్ అడిగితే

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
mahanati dulquer salman janata hotel suresh kondeti anwar rasheed మహానటి దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్ జనతా హోటల్ సురేష్ కొండేటి అన్వర్ రషీద్
Dulquer Salman's Janata Hotel getting ready for release. Nitya Menon is the lead heroine for the movie. Ustad hotel is original in Malayalam. Now this movie coming as Janata Hotel. Producer for this movie is Suresh Kondeti. This movies teaser released today.
Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 20:29 [IST]