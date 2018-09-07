తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » జనతా హోటల్ టీజర్: పెళ్లి చూపుల్లో తన క్వాలిఫికేషన్ అడిగితే

జనతా హోటల్ టీజర్: పెళ్లి చూపుల్లో తన క్వాలిఫికేషన్ అడిగితే

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    ప్రేమిస్తే, షాపింగ్ మాల్, జర్నీ లాంటి ఎన్నో అద్భుతమైన సినిమాలను నిర్మించిన సురేష్ కొండేటి ఇప్పుడు మరో చక్కటి సినిమాను ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తీసుకురాబోతున్నారు. 'మహానటి' ఫేం దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్, టాలెంటెడ్ హీరోయిన్ నిత్యామీనన్ జంటగా నటించిన చిత్రం ఉస్తాద్ హోటల్. మళయాలంలో ఘన విజయం సాధించిన ఈ సినిమాను సురేష్ కొండేటి తెలుగులో 'జనతా హోటల్' పేరుతో విడుదల చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ నెల 14న ఈ సినిమా విడుదల కాబోతోంది.

    Dulquer Salmans Janata Hotel teaser released

    ఎప్పుడూ విభిన్నమైన కథలతో ప్రేక్షకులను అలరిస్తున్న సురేష్ కొండేటి.. ఈ సినిమా విషయంలో మరింత వైవిధ్యాన్ని ప్రేక్షకులకు అందించబోతున్నారు. మరో 7 రోజుల్లో విడుదల కాబోతున్న ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించి ట్రైలర్‌ను, రోజుకో టీజర్ చొప్పున ఏడు రోజుల పాటు విడుదల చేయనున్నారు. అందులో భాగంగా నేడు మొదటి టీజర్ విడుదలైంది.

    మగ పిల్లాడు కావాలనుకున్న ఓ తండ్రికి వరుసగా నలుగురు ఆడపిల్లలకు పుట్టడం.. అయినా ఆశ చంపుకోని అతడికి ఎట్టకేలకు ఐదో సంతానంగా మగ పిల్లాడు పుట్టడం.. ఆ పిల్లవాడు తండ్రికి నచ్చింది కాకుండా.. తనకు నచ్చింది చేయడం.. చివరికి పెళ్లి చూపుల్లో తన క్వాలిఫికేషన్ గురించి అమ్మాయి అడిగితే.. తాను విదేశాలకు వెళ్లి చదివింది చెఫ్ కోర్సు మాత్రమేనని చెప్పడం.. ఇలా ఆద్యంతం ఆసక్తిరేకెత్తిస్తున్న సన్నివేశాలతో టీజర్ ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది.

    English summary
    Dulquer Salman's Janata Hotel getting ready for release. Nitya Menon is the lead heroine for the movie. Ustad hotel is original in Malayalam. Now this movie coming as Janata Hotel. Producer for this movie is Suresh Kondeti. This movies teaser released today.
    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 20:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue