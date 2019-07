మీకు ఇక్కడ చోటు లేదు...వాళ్లను గెంటివేసిన యాంకర్ అనసూయ!

Also a heads up!!! Vitanda vaadalaki na account page lo aaskaram ledu🙏🏻🙏🏻 I am taking all the linience to block away all those who are with the wrong intentions because ITS MY ACCOUNT AND I HAVE EVERY RIGHT TO DO WHAT KEEPS ME AT PEACE😊 #NothingPersonalButAllThingspersonal 🤐

