English summary

Super Star Mahesh Babu Predicts National Award for Vamshi Paidipally's Maharshi at pre production level. Vamshi Paidipally tweeted that Sir... Your faith and trust in #Maharshi made it what it is today..sharing a screen grab which reflects your faith in #Maharshi way back in 2017 when I won my Filmfare for "Oopiri"... All your words came true..Thank You Sir..