దేవుడిని నమ్మని నాలాంటి వాడి జీవితంలో.. నిహారికపై నాగబాబు ఎమోషనల్

English summary

Naga Babu emotional on Niharika Birthday, Naga Babu emotional on varun tej for Niharika wedding, Niharika Konidela Funny Comments On Friends In Pre wedding Celebrations, Nikarika Konidela' latest post on Instagram has become the hot topic of discussion on the social media. Her marriage has been in discussion for quite some time. Recently she took to her twitter to share a pic with the text “Ms/Mrs Niharika” on a coffee cup.