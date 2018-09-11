 »   » ‘జనతా హోటల్’ ఐదో టీజర్ విడుదల! .. స్పెషల్ ఎట్రాక్షన్ ఏంటంటే..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Suresh Kondeti, who has earlier made films like Premisthe, Shopping Mall, and Journey, has bagged the rights of a Malayalam movie titled Ustad Hotel. Mahanati fame Dulquer Salman and Nitya Menon are the lead pair in the original movie which has become a huge hit in Mollywood. The movie is now being released in Telugu as Janatha Hotel on September 14.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 18:50 [IST]