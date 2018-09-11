తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ‘జనతా హోటల్’ ఐదో టీజర్ విడుదల! .. స్పెషల్ ఎట్రాక్షన్ ఏంటంటే..

‘జనతా హోటల్’ ఐదో టీజర్ విడుదల! .. స్పెషల్ ఎట్రాక్షన్ ఏంటంటే..

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    విలక్షణ నటుడు, మహానటి ఫేం దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్, నిత్యామీనన్ జంటగా రూపొందిన 'జనతా హోటల్' ఐదో టీజర్ విడుదలైంది. ఈ టీజర్‌కు ఓ ప్రత్యేకత ఉంది. నిర్మాత సురేష్ కొండేటి ఈ టీజర్‌ను సినిమాతో సంబంధం లేని వ్యక్తి వాయిస్‌తో చేయించారు. రేడియో మిర్చిలో పనిచేసే ప్రముఖ రేడియో జాకీ సునీత వాయిస్‌తో చేయించిన ఈ టీజర్ ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది. సునీత హస్కీ వాయిస్ టీజర్‌కు స్పెషల్ అట్రాక్షన్‌గా ఉంది.

    'మహానటి' సినిమాలో 'అమ్మాడీ..' అంటూ అమ్మాయిలను మంత్రముగ్ధులను చేసిన దుల్కర్ సల్మాన్ గురించి ఈ టీజర్‌లో ఉంది.

    Nitya menon, Dulquer Salmans Janatha Hotel fourth teaser released

    మలయాళంలో ఘనవిజయం సాధించి ఇంటర్‌నేషనల్ ఫిల్మ్‌ఫెస్ట్‌కు సెలెక్ట్ అయిన 'ఉస్తాద్ హోటల్'ను తెలుగులో 'జనతా హోటల్' పేరుతో ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత సురేష్ కొండేటి విడుదల చేస్తున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. ప్రముఖ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ గోపీసుందర్ సంగీతం అందించిన ఈ సినిమా ఈ నెల 14న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    ఈ సినిమాకు తొలుత తెలుగులో 'జతగా' అనే టైటిల్‌ను ఫిక్స్ చేశారు. ఆ టైటిల్‌తోనే తొలుత టీజర్‌ను విడుదల చేశారు. అయితే జతగా టైటిల్ బాగా లేదని, జతగా అనే టైటిల్ కంటే 'జనతా హోటల్' అని పెడితే బాగుంటుందని నిర్మాత సురేష్ కొండేటికి నీత్యామీనన్ సజెస్ట్ చేసింది. ఆ టైటిల్ ఆయనకు నచ్చడంతో చివరికి దాన్నే ఫిక్స్ చేసి విడుదలకు సిద్దం చేశారు.

    English summary
    Suresh Kondeti, who has earlier made films like Premisthe, Shopping Mall, and Journey, has bagged the rights of a Malayalam movie titled Ustad Hotel. Mahanati fame Dulquer Salman and Nitya Menon are the lead pair in the original movie which has become a huge hit in Mollywood. The movie is now being released in Telugu as Janatha Hotel on September 14.
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 18:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue