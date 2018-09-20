తెలుగు
 ఎన్టీఆర్, ఏఎన్నాఆర్ ఫొటో కేక.. ఇద్దరూ అదరగొట్టారే!

ఎన్టీఆర్, ఏఎన్నాఆర్ ఫొటో కేక.. ఇద్దరూ అదరగొట్టారే!

    అమరజీవి అక్కినేని నాగేశ్వరరావు జన్మదినం సెప్టెంబర్ 20. దివంగత మాహానటుడి జన్మదినాన్ని అభిమానులు పలు రూపాల్లో స్మరించుకొంటున్నారు. ఏఎన్నాఆర్ బర్త్ డే సందర్బంగా ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ చిత్ర యూనిట్ ఆసక్తికరమైన ఫొటోలను రిలీజ్ చేసింది.

    తెలుగువారు గర్వపడే నటుడు, నేత ఎన్టీఆర్ జీవితం ఆధారంగా బయోపిక్‌ రూపొందుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రంలో స్వర్గీయ అక్కినేని నాగేశ్వరరావు పాత్రను ఆయన మనవడు సుమంత్ పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌లోని ఆయన గెటప్‌ను గురువారం విడుదల చేయగా.. దానికి అనూహ్య స్పందన లభించింది.

    NTR, ANR still of NTR Biopic goes viral

    తాజాగా ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్‌లోని మరో ఫొటో బయటకు వచ్చింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఎన్టీఆర్, ఏఎన్నాఆర్‌లు సిగరెట్ అంటించుకొనే సీన్‌కు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోను రిలీజ్ చేశారు. ఎన్టీఆర్‌గా బాలకృష్ణ, ఏఎన్నాఆర్‌గా సుమంత్ చక్కగా ఆ పాత్రల్లో ఒదిగిపోయారనే విషయం స్పష్టమైంది.

    ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ శరవేగంగా షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకొంటున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం సంక్రాంతికి రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు సినిమాను ముస్తాబు చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి క్రిష్ జాగర్లముడి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    NTR, ANR still of NTR Biopic goes viral in social media. These two legendary actors are lighting the cigarette with affectionately. Bala Krishna, Sumath are potraying the NTR, ANR roles.
    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 16:34 [IST]
