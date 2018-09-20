 »   » ఎన్టీఆర్, ఏఎన్నాఆర్ ఫొటో కేక.. ఇద్దరూ అదరగొట్టారే!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
ntr biopic ntr anr balakrishana sumanth krish jagarlamudi ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్ ఎన్టీఆర్ ఏఎన్నాఆర్ బాలకృష్ణ సుమంత్ క్రిష్ జాగర్లముడి
English summary
NTR, ANR still of NTR Biopic goes viral in social media. These two legendary actors are lighting the cigarette with affectionately. Bala Krishna, Sumath are potraying the NTR, ANR roles.
Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 16:34 [IST]