బాయ్‌ఫ్రెండ్‌ను పెళ్లాడిన స్వాతిరెడ్డి.. వరుడు ఎవరంటే..

    సినీ నటి స్వాతిరెడ్డి వివాహం ఘనంగా జరిగింది. హైదరాబాద్‌లో ప్రైవేట్‌ కార్యక్రమంగా జరిగిన పెళ్లి వేడుకలో తన బాయ్‌ఫ్రెండ్ వికాస్‌ను పెళ్లాడింది. వీరి వివాహం 30న అతి కొద్ది మంది కుటుంబ సభ్యులు, సన్నిహితులు, స్నేహితుల మధ్య నిరాడంబరంగా జరిగింది. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..

    కొద్దిరోజులుగా ప్రేమలో

    గత కొద్దికాలంగా వికాస్, స్వాతిరెడ్డి ప్రేమించుకొంటున్నారు. ఇరు కుటుంబాలను ఒప్పించి పెళ్లి చేసుకొన్నారు. వికాస్ మలేషియన్ ఎయిరలైన్స్‌లో పైలెట్‌గా పనిచేస్తున్నారు.

    సెప్టెంబర్2న రిసెప్షన్

    స్వాతిరెడ్డి వివాహం హైదరాబాద్‌లో జరుగగా, రిసెప్షన్ కేరళలో సెప్టెంబర్ 2వ తేదీన జరుగనున్నది. ఈ వేడుకకు కొద్దిమంది తెలుగు సినీ ప్రముఖులు హాజరయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    రూమర్లకు చెక్

    గత కొద్దికాలంగా హీరో నిఖిల్ రెడ్డితో డేటింగ్ చేస్తున్నట్టు వార్తలకు ఈ పెళ్లితో చెక్ పడింది. గతంలో ఆమె ఆ వార్తలను ఖండించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    కలర్స్‌తో పరిచయం

    మా టీవి నిర్వహించిన కలర్స్ కార్యక్రమంతో పరిచయమైన స్వాతిరెడ్డి ఆ తర్వాత తెలుగు సినిమాకు పరిచయమైంది. అనంతరం తమిళ, మలయాళ రంగంలోకి ప్రవేశించింది. డేంజర్, సుబ్రమణ్యపురం, అష్టాచెమ్మా, స్వామిరారా తదితర చిత్రాల్లో నటించి మెప్పించింది.

    పెళ్లి తర్వాత కూడా

    పెళ్లి తర్వాత కూడా స్వాతి సినీ పరిశ్రమలో కొనసాగుతానని ఇటీవల స్వాతి చెప్పింది. వివాహం తర్వాత కూడా సెలెక్టివ్‌గా పాత్రలను ఎంపిక చేసుకొని నటిగా కొనసాగుతానని అన్నారు.

    English summary
    Swathi Reddy is a Russian-born Indian film actress and television presenter who predominantly works in Telugu Cinema along with Tamil and Malayalam films. Her nickname Colors Swati comes from her stint in the Telugu television show Colours,in the year 1996. After playing supporting roles, she made her debut as a leading actress in the Tamil film Subramaniapuram (2008). Her role in the Telugu film Ashta Chamma. Swathi Reddy tied the knot with longtime boy friend Vikas
