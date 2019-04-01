దేశ సినీ చరిత్రలోనే యూరీ సంచలనం.. బాహుబలి లిస్టులో చేరిన మూవీ..

బాలీవుడ్లో ఎలాంటి సందడి లేకుండా చిన్న చిత్రంగా వచ్చి బ్లాక్బస్టర్గా నిలిచిన చిత్రం యూరి. ఈ చిత్రం భారీ బడ్జెట్ చిత్రాలు, స్టార్ హీరోల సినిమాలను తలదన్నేలా వసూళ్లు సాధించడం దేశవ్యాప్తంగా సంచలనం రేపింది. 2019లో విడుదలై అత్యధిక వసూళ్లను సాధించిన చిత్రంగానే కాకుండా అరుదైన ఓ ఘనతను సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే...
రూ.244 కోట్ల కలెక్షన్లతో
విలక్షణ నటుడు, యువ హీరో వికీ కౌశల్ నటించిన యూరీ: సర్జికల్ స్ట్రైక్ చిత్రం ట్రేడ్, సినీ వర్గాలకు షాకిచ్చింది. విడుదలైన మొదటి ఆట నుంచే పాజిటివ్ టాక్తో భారీ కలెక్షన్ల సాధించింది. ఈ చిత్రం మొత్తంగా రూ.244 కోట్ల నికర వసూళ్లను సాధించడం విశేషం.
దేశ సినీ చరిత్రలోనే 10వ స్థానంలో
అంతేకాకుండా యూరీ చిత్రం మరో అరుదైన ఘనతను సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది. హిందీ సినిమా చరిత్రలోనే అత్యధిక వసూళ్లను సాధించిన చిత్రాల జాబితాలో 10వ స్థానాన్ని సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది. ఈ విషయాన్ని ప్రముఖ ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్టు తరుణ్ ఆదర్శ్ ట్వీట్ చేసి వెల్లడించారు.
టాప్ బాలీవుడ్ మూవీస్ లిస్ట్
ఇప్పటి వరకు హిందీ చలన చిత్రసీమలో ఒకటో స్థానంలో బాహుబలి2 (హిందీ), రెండోస్థానంలో దంగల్, మూడోస్థానంలో సంజూ, నాలుగోస్థానంలో పీకే చిత్రాలు నిలిచాయి. ఆ తర్వాత టైగర్ జిందా హై (5), భజరంగీ భాయ్జాన్ (6), పద్వావత్ (7), సుల్తాన్ (8), ధూమ్ (9), యూరీ: సర్జికల్ స్ట్రైక్ (10) స్థానాలను ఆక్రమించాయి అని ట్వీట్లో తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ వెల్లడించారు.
12వ వారం కూడా టాప్ వసూళ్లతో
దేశభక్తి, భారత సైనికుల ధైర్య సాహసాల కథాంశంతో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రంలో వికీ కౌషల్ సరసన యామీ గౌతమ్ నటించింది. ఇంకా ఈ చిత్రంలో పరేశ్ రావెల్, కృతి కుల్హరి, మోహిత్ రైనా తదితరులు కీలక పాత్రలను పోషించారు. విడుదలై 12వ వారం తర్వాత భారీ కలెక్షన్లతో ప్రదర్శింపడటం ఆ సినిమాకు ఉన్న ప్రజాదరణను చెప్పింది.
Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has turned out to be a blockbuster film. The film released on January 11, 2019, is based on the surgical strike conducted by the Indian military against the suspected militants in PoK happened in 2016. The movie, which proved its relevance time and again, has not only been the first highest grosser of the year but it has now become the 10th highest grossing Hindi film of all time.
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
