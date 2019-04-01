దేశ సినీ చరిత్రలోనే యూరీ సంచలనం.. బాహుబలి లిస్టులో చేరిన మూవీ..

English summary

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has turned out to be a blockbuster film. The film released on January 11, 2019, is based on the surgical strike conducted by the Indian military against the suspected militants in PoK happened in 2016. The movie, which proved its relevance time and again, has not only been the first highest grosser of the year but it has now become the 10th highest grossing Hindi film of all time.