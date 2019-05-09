విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, సాయి పల్లవి, సంపూర్ణేష్ బాబుపై శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ!

టాలీవుడ్ స్టార్స్ విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, సాయి పల్లవితో పాటు ఫన్నీ స్టార్ సంపూర్ణేష్ బాబును విష్ చేస్తూ సోషల్ మీడియాలో సందేశాలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి. నేడు ఈ ముగ్గురు తారలు పుట్టినరోజు వేడుక జరుపుకుంటున్నారు. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఉన్న లక్షలాది మంది అభిమానులు వీరికి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలుపుతూ సమాజిక మాధ్యమాలను హోరెత్తిస్తున్నారు.
9 మే 1989 జన్మించిచన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ నేటితో 30వ వసంతంలోకి అడుగు పెడుతున్నాడు. 1992లో జన్మించిన సాయి పల్లవి 27వ వడిలోకి ఎంటరయ్యారు. ఫన్నీ సంసూర్ణేష్ బాబు పుట్టినరోజు కూడా నేడే... అయితే ఈ బాబు వయసు ఎంతో తెలియడం లేదు.
Vijay Devarakonda, Sai Pallavi, Sampoornesh Babu birthday today. Vijay Deverakonda is an Indian film actor known for his works in Telugu cinema. Vijay made his film debut in 2011 with Ravi Babu's romantic comedy Nuvvila, but he gained recognition with his supporting role in the coming-of-age drama Yevade Subramanyam.
Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
