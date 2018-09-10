తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ప్రముఖ తమిళ నటుడు కన్నుమూత.. షాక్‌లో కోలీవుడ్!

ప్రముఖ తమిళ నటుడు కన్నుమూత.. షాక్‌లో కోలీవుడ్!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    తమిళ నటుడు, కమెడియన్ కోవై సెంథిల్ అలియాస్ కుమారస్వామి కన్నుమూశారు. ఆయన వయసు 74 సంవత్సరాలు. వృద్ధ సంబంధిత వ్యాధుల కారణంగా ఇటీవల అనారోగ్యానికి లోనయ్యారు. చికిత్స పొందుతూ సెప్టెంబర్ 9న కోయంబత్తూరులోని వాడవల్లిలో తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారు. సెంథిల్ మరణవార్త తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమను విషాదంలోకి నెట్టింది.

    ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు కే భాగ్యరాజా రూపొందించిన అన్ని సినిమాల్లో దాదాపు కనిపించారు. ఇద్దరు ఒకే జిల్లాకు చెందిన వారితో సెంథిల్‌ను భాగ్యరాజా ప్రోత్సాహించి పాత్రలు ఇచ్చేవారు.

    Actor Kovai Senthil no more

    ఓరుకై ఒసాయి, ఇదు నమ్మ ఆలు, ఆరారో ఆరిరారో, ఎన్ రాథథిన్ రాథమే, అవసర పోలీస్ 100, తమిజ్ పదం, అవ్వాయి షణ్ముగి, పడియప్ప, గోవా చిత్రాల్లో ఆయన నటన ప్రేక్షకులను విశేషంగా ఆకట్టుకొన్నది.

    కోవై సెంథిల్ కుటుంబానికి, స్నేహితులకు తమిళ నడిగర్ సంఘం తీవ్ర సంతాపాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేసింది. సెంథిల్ మరణం తీవ్రమైన షాక్‌కు గురిచేసింది. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలుగాలని దక్షిణ భారత ఆర్టిస్టుల అసోసియేషన్ భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నది అని నడిగర సంఘం ఓ ప్రకటన విడుదల చేసింది. ఆయన అంత్యక్రియలు కోయంబత్తూరులో నిర్వహించనున్నట్టు బంధువులు వెల్లడించారు.

    English summary
    Tamil Actor Kovai Senthil aka Kumaraswamy, who was also seen in comedy roles, passed away on September 9 morning. Aged 74, he succumbed to age-related ailments and breathed his last in Vadavalli, Coimbatore.
    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue