Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
kovai senthil kumaraswamy coimbatore padaiyappa goa కోవై సెంథిల్ కుమారస్వామి కోయంబత్తూరు పడియప్పా గోవా
English summary
Tamil Actor Kovai Senthil aka Kumaraswamy, who was also seen in comedy roles, passed away on September 9 morning. Aged 74, he succumbed to age-related ailments and breathed his last in Vadavalli, Coimbatore.
Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 12:29 [IST]