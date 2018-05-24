 »   » జీవితంలో సావిత్రి చేసిన అతిపెద్ద తప్పు అదే.. తమిళ నటుడి వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
savitri gemini ganesan rajesh nag ashwin keerthy suresh mahanati nadigaiyar thilagam సావిత్రి జెమినీ గణేషన్ రాజేష్ నాగ అశ్విన్ కీర్తీ సురేష్ మహానటి నడిగైయార్ తిలగం
English summary
Director Nag Ashwin's Mahanati, which is based on the rise and fall of legendary actress Savitri, has sparked a debate regarding the portrayal of Savitri and Gemini Ganesan. veteran actor Rajesh, a close associate of Gemini Ganesan, has now opened up about Savitri's life. In a video interview, Rajesh confessed that Savitri made a wrong decision by marrying Gemini Ganesan.
Story first published: Thursday, May 24, 2018, 15:45 [IST]