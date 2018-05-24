 »   » జీవితంలో సావిత్రి చేసిన అతిపెద్ద తప్పు అదే.. తమిళ నటుడి వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు

జీవితంలో సావిత్రి చేసిన అతిపెద్ద తప్పు అదే.. తమిళ నటుడి వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు

దక్షిణాది ప్రేక్షకుల అభిమాన నటి సావిత్రి జీవిత ఆధారంగా మహానటి (తమిళంలో నడిగైయార్ తిలకం) చిత్రం రూపొందిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. సావిత్రి జీవితం దుర్భుర స్థితిలోకి చేరుకోవడంపై అనేక కథనాలు ప్రచురితమవుతున్నాయి. అనేక కోణాల్లో మహానటి జీవితాన్ని ఆవిష్కరిస్తున్నారు. తాజాగా సావిత్రి భర్త జెమినీ గణేషన్‌కు అతి సన్నిహితుడు, నటుడు రాజేష్ ఇటీవల తమిళ వెబ్‌సైట్‌కు ఇచ్చిన ఇంటర్వ్యూలో ఆసక్తికరమైన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.

జెమినీ గణేషన్‌తో వివాహం

జెమినీ గణేషన్‌తో వివాహం

తమిళ నటుడు జెమినీ గణేషన్‌ను సావిత్రి పెళ్లి చేసుకోవడం ఆమె జీవితంలో చేసిన అతిపెద్ద తప్పు అని రాజేష్ అన్నారు. జెమినీ గణేషన్‌కు ఇదివరకే వివాహం జరిగిందనే విషయం ఆమెకు తెలుసు. అయినా ప్రేమలో పడటం దారుణం. అలాంటి వ్యక్తితో ప్రేమలో పడటం, పెళ్లి చేసుకోకుండా ఉండాల్సింది అని రాజేష్ అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు.

సావిత్రి జీవితం దుర్భరంగా

సావిత్రి జీవితం దుర్భరంగా

జెమినీ గణేషన్‌ను పెళ్లి చేసుకోవడమనేది జీవితంలో సరిదిద్దుకోలేని తప్పు. అదే ఆమె జీవితం దుర్భర స్థితిలోకి నెట్టడానికి కారణమైంది. జెమినీ గణేషన్ ప్రవర్తన, జీవితం చాలా సావిత్రికి సరిపడనిది అని రాజేష్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

తాగుడు వ్యసనంతో సావిత్రి

తాగుడు వ్యసనంతో సావిత్రి

సావిత్రి తాగుడుకు బానిస కావడం ఆమె స్వయంకృపారాధం. ప్రముఖులెవరైనా మద్యం ఆఫర్ చేస్తే నేను తీసుకొంటాను. కానీ దానికి బానిస కాలేను. అదే విధంగా సావిత్రికి జెమినీ గణేషన్ మద్యం అలవాటు చేశాడు. ఆమె దానిని వ్యసనంగా మార్చుకొన్నారు. అదే ఆమె చేసిన పెద్ద తప్పు అని రాజేష్ వివరించారు.

మహానటికి విశేష ఆదరణ

మహానటికి విశేష ఆదరణ

తెలుగు, తమిళ భాషల్లో విడుదలైన మహానటి చిత్రానికి ప్రేక్షకుల ఆదరణ లభించింది. రెండు భాషల్లోనూ విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలు అందుకొన్నది. కానీ కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలు, పాత్రల చిత్రీకరణ వాస్తవానికి దూరంగా ఉందనే వాదన వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది. వైజయంతీ మూవీస్, స్వప్న బ్యానర్‌పై రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రానికి నాగ అశ్విన్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు.

Director Nag Ashwin's Mahanati, which is based on the rise and fall of legendary actress Savitri, has sparked a debate regarding the portrayal of Savitri and Gemini Ganesan. veteran actor Rajesh, a close associate of Gemini Ganesan, has now opened up about Savitri's life. In a video interview, Rajesh confessed that Savitri made a wrong decision by marrying Gemini Ganesan.
Story first published: Thursday, May 24, 2018, 15:45 [IST]
