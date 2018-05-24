 »   » జీవితంలో సావిత్రి చేసిన అతిపెద్ద తప్పు అదే.. తమిళ నటుడి వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

Director Nag Ashwin's Mahanati, which is based on the rise and fall of legendary actress Savitri, has sparked a debate regarding the portrayal of Savitri and Gemini Ganesan. veteran actor Rajesh, a close associate of Gemini Ganesan, has now opened up about Savitri's life. In a video interview, Rajesh confessed that Savitri made a wrong decision by marrying Gemini Ganesan.