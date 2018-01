 »   » సూర్యపై నోరుపారేసుకొన్న యాంకర్లు.. విశాల్ ఫైర్.. రోడ్లపై ఫ్యాన్స్ రచ్చ!

English summary

Actor Suriya was recently trolled by two anchors in a TV show called Frankaa Sollatta. The anchors were laughing at the rumour about Amitabh Bachchan being roped in for Suriya's movie with director KV Anand. They said that if the two stars were to come together for a film then Suriya would need a stool to match up to the height of Big B. The also said during Singham shooting Suriya was using heels and stools to act alongside Anushka Shetty. Now, Suriya's fans have taken the issue to the streets.