తుపాకులపై మోజు పెంచుకుంటున్న హీరో అజిత్!

English summary
Thala Ajith showing interest in rifle shooting and practicing hard has now recently participated in a rifle shooting competition which was held in Coimbatore. Ajith Kumar is an Indian film actor who works predominantly in Tamil cinema. In addition to his acting, he is also a motor car racer and participated in the MRF Racing series. His other skills include cooking, photography, air pistol shooting and UAV/drone modelling.
Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 11:17 [IST]