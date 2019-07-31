తెలుగు
    తుపాకులపై మోజు పెంచుకుంటున్న హీరో అజిత్!

    హీరో అజిత్ కేవలం నటుడు మాత్రమే కాదు. ఆయన మల్టీ టాలెంటెడ్ పర్సన్. నటనతో పాటు ఫోటోగ్రఫీ, బైక్ రేసింగ్, కార్ రేసింగ్ లాంటివి కూడా చూస్తుంటారు. తాజాగా ఈ స్టార్ రైఫిల్ షూటింగ్ ప్రాక్టీస్ చేయడం మొదలు పెట్టారు. చెన్నై షూటింగ్ క్లబ్‌లో చేరారు. సీరియస్‌గా రైఫిల్ షూటింగ్ ప్రాక్టీస్ చేయడంతో పాటు ఇటీవల కోయంబత్తూర్‌లో జరిగిన పోటీల్లో కూడా పాల్గొన్నారట.

    రైఫిల్ షూటింగ్ పోటీల్లో... అజిత్ ఇంకా విజేత అయ్యేంత స్థాయికి ఎదగలేదు కానీ భవిష్యత్తులో ఆ స్థాయికి ఎదిగేందుకు చాలా ప్రాక్టీస్ చేస్తున్నారట. తమ హీరో మల్టీ టాలెంట్ చూసి ఇటు అభిమానులు సైతం మురిసి పోతున్నారు.

    Ajith showing interest in rifle shooting

    సినిమాల విషయానికిస్తే... అజిత్ నటించిన 'నెర్కొండ పార్వాయ్'... ఆగస్ట్ 1న విడుదల చేసేందుకు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు. హిందీ మూవీ 'పింక్' చిత్రానికి ఇది రీమేక్. తమిళ వెర్షన్‌కు హెచ్ వినోద్ దర్శకత్వం వహించగా... విద్యా బాలన్, శ్రద్ధా శ్రీనాథ్, అభిరామి వెంకటాచలం ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషించారు. ఈ మూవీ ద్వారా బాలీవుడ్ నిర్మాత బోనీ కపూర్ తమిళ ఇండస్ట్రీలోకి అడుగు పెట్టారు.

    బోనీ-అజిత్ మధ్య 3 సినిమాలకు డీల్ కుదిరినట్లు సమాచారం. ఈ మూడు ప్రాజెక్టులకుగాను రూ.100 కోట్ల రూపాయలు అజిత్‌కు చెల్లించేలా అగ్రిమెంట్ చేసుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. అందులో మొదటి చిత్రం 'నెర్కొండ పార్వాయ్'.

    త్వరలో అజిత్ హీరోగా బాలీవుడ్ మూవీ చేసేందుకు బోనీ కపూర్ సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు. మా వద్ద 3 యాక్షన్ స్క్రిప్టులు ఉన్నాయి. అందులో ఒకదానికి ఆయన ఓకే చెబుతారని ఆశిస్తున్నట్లు కొన్ని రోజుల క్రితం బోనీ కపూర్ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    English summary
    Thala Ajith showing interest in rifle shooting and practicing hard has now recently participated in a rifle shooting competition which was held in Coimbatore. Ajith Kumar is an Indian film actor who works predominantly in Tamil cinema. In addition to his acting, he is also a motor car racer and participated in the MRF Racing series. His other skills include cooking, photography, air pistol shooting and UAV/drone modelling.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
