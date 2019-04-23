ముంబైలో రజనీ దర్బార్.. ఓటు హక్కు కోసం తలైవా ఏం చేశారంటే..

darbar movie news nivetha thomas kamal haasan papanasam ar murugadoss rajinikanth thalaiva 167 నివేత థామస్ కమల్ హాసన్ పాపనాశనం ఏఆర్ మురుగదాస్ రజనీకాంత్
English summary
Rajinikanth is acting in a film titled Darbar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. The film stars Nayanthara in the lead role and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film went on floors a few days ago in Mumbai and the shooting was paused as the cast and crew members had to come down to Tamil Nadu to cast their votes. Now, after casting his vote, Rajinikanth is now back in Mumbai to resume the shooting of Darbar.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 9:49 [IST]