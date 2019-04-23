తెలుగు
    ముంబైలో రజనీ దర్బార్.. ఓటు హక్కు కోసం తలైవా ఏం చేశారంటే..

    దేశవ్యాప్తంగా ఎన్నికల వాతావరణం వేడెక్కుతుంటే సూపర్ స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్ దర్బార్ షూటింగ్‌లో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. ఏఆర్ మురుగదాస్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ కొద్దిరోజులుగా ముంబైలో జరుగుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఎన్నికల సందర్భంగా ఓటు వినియోగించుకొనేందుకు ఈ షూటింగ్ కాస్త విరామం ఇచ్చి చెన్నైకి వెళ్లారు. ఓటు హక్కు ఉపయోగించుకొన్న తర్వాత మళ్లీ ముంబైకి ప్రయాణమై షూటింగ్‌లో బిజీగా మారారు.

    ఇక దర్బార్ సినిమా విషయానికి వస్తే, ఈ చిత్రంలో రజనీకాంత్ ద్విపాత్రాభినయం చేస్తున్నారు. తొలిభాగంలో రజనీ సామాజిక కార్యకర్తగా, సెకండాఫ్‌లో ఐపీఎస్ అధికారిగా కనిపిస్తారని చెన్నై సినీవర్గాల టాక్.

    AR Murugadoss and Rajinikanths Darbar at Mumbai

    దర్భార్ సినిమా షూటింగ్ కోసం ముంబైలో ఏఆర్ మురగదాస్ ప్రత్యేకంగా సెట్‌ను వేశారు. కథలో భాగంగా ముంబైలో జరిగే సన్నివేశాలను అక్కడ చిత్రీకరిస్తున్నారు.

    దర్భార్ చిత్రంలో రజనీకాంత్‌తోపాటు నయనతార, యోగిబాబు, బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు ప్రతీక్ బబ్బర్ తదితరుల నటిస్తున్నారు. రజనీ కెరీర్‌లో 167వ సినిమాగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రం 2020 పొంగల్‌కు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానున్నది.

    Rajinikanth is acting in a film titled Darbar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. The film stars Nayanthara in the lead role and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film went on floors a few days ago in Mumbai and the shooting was paused as the cast and crew members had to come down to Tamil Nadu to cast their votes. Now, after casting his vote, Rajinikanth is now back in Mumbai to resume the shooting of Darbar.
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 9:49 [IST]
