ముంబైలో రజనీ దర్బార్.. ఓటు హక్కు కోసం తలైవా ఏం చేశారంటే..

English summary

Rajinikanth is acting in a film titled Darbar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. The film stars Nayanthara in the lead role and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film went on floors a few days ago in Mumbai and the shooting was paused as the cast and crew members had to come down to Tamil Nadu to cast their votes. Now, after casting his vote, Rajinikanth is now back in Mumbai to resume the shooting of Darbar.