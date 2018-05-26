Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
aravind swamy mani ratnam chekka chivantha vaanam naragasooran అరవింద్ స్వామి మణిరత్నం చెక్క చివంతా వనం నరకాసురుడు
English summary
Actor Aravind Swamy is now all set to become a director. It looks like Arvind Swami is also ready to take the plunge. According to a report published in Times of India, Arvind Swami's film will go on floors by the end of 2018. It is said that the actor will soon come up with an official announcement.
Story first published: Saturday, May 26, 2018, 18:24 [IST]