అరవింద్ స్వామి కొత్త అవతారం.. డైరెక్టర్‌గా ఓ చిత్రం..

    రోజా చిత్రంతో మహిళా ప్రేక్షకుల హృదయాలను దోచుకొన్న అరవింద్ స్వామి కొత్త అవతారం ఎత్తనున్నారు. గత కొద్దికాలంగా సినిమాలకు దూరంగా ఉన్న అరవింద్ స్వామి మోహన్ రాజా రూపొందించిన తని ఓరువన్ చిత్రంతో రీఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చారు. తాజాగా ఆయన నటించిన భాస్కర్ ఓరు రాస్కల్ చిత్రం రిలీజైంది. అతని నటనకు ప్రేక్షకలు నుంచి ప్రశంసలు లభించాయి. అయితే తాజాగా అరవింద్ స్వామి గురించి ఓ వార్త మీడియాలో విస్తృతంగా ప్రచారం అవుతున్నది.

    అరవింద్ స్వామి దర్శకుడిగా మారి ఓ సినిమాను రూపొందిస్తున్నారట. ఆ చిత్రం ఈ ఏడాది చివర్లో సెట్స్‌పైకి వెళ్లనున్నది. త్వరలోనే ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ప్రకటన అధికారికంగా వెల్లడి కానున్నది. ప్రస్తుతం మణిరత్నం రూపొందిస్తున్న చెక్క చివంతా వానం, నరకాసురుడు, వాననగముది చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు.

    Actor Aravind Swamy is now all set to become a director. It looks like Arvind Swami is also ready to take the plunge. According to a report published in Times of India, Arvind Swami's film will go on floors by the end of 2018. It is said that the actor will soon come up with an official announcement.
    Story first published: Saturday, May 26, 2018, 18:24 [IST]
