లైంగికంగా వేధించిన వైరముత్తునే పెళ్లి చేసుకో... చిన్మయిపై షాకింగ్ కామెంట్

ఇండియాలో మీటూ ఉద్యమం ఉధృతం అయిన తర్వాత సినిమా రంగంలో లైంగిక వేధింపులకు పాల్పడ్డ పలువురు ప్రముఖుల పేర్లు బయటకు వచ్చిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. పదేళ్ల క్రితం ప్రముఖ నటుడు నానా పాటేకర్ వల్ల ఓ సినిమా షూటింగ్ సమయంలో తాను ఎదుర్కొన్న వేధింపుల విషయం తనశ్రీ దత్తా ధైర్యంగా బయట పెట్టారు. ఆమె స్పూర్తితో చాలా మంది ధైర్యంగా ఇంతకాలం తమ మనసులో అణచివేసుకున్న 'మీటూ' అనుభవాల విషయంలో ఓపెన్ అవుతున్నారు. 'మీటూ' ఉద్యమం విషయంలో సౌత్లో ప్రముఖంగా వినిపిస్తున్న పేరు సింగర్, డబ్బింగ్ ఆర్టిస్ట్ చిన్మయి. ప్రముఖ తమిళ సినీ రచయిత వైరముత్తు తనను కొన్నేళ క్రితం లైంగిక కోరిక తీర్చమని అడిగారనే విషయం ఆమె బయట పెట్టారు.
చిన్మయిపై విమర్శలు చేసేవారే ఎక్కువ
అయితే వైరముత్తు విషయంలో తమిళ సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీ నుంచి చిన్మయికి పెద్దగా మద్దతు లభించడం లేదనే చెప్పాలి. అంతే కాదు ఆయనపై ఇలాంటి ఆరోపణలు చేసిన తర్వాత ఇండస్ట్రీలో చాలా ఇబ్బందులు ఎదుర్కొన్నారు. కొందరైతే చిన్మయి పాపులారిటీ కోసమే వైరమెుత్తు మీద ఇలాంటి ఆరోపణలు చేస్తున్నారంటూ రివర్స్ ఎటాక్ చేయడం ప్రారంభించారు. అలా కామెంట్లు చేసే వారికి చిన్మయి ఘాటుగానే సమాధానం ఇస్తూ వస్తున్నారు.
Producer K Rajan and his open threat to deal with for naming Mr Vairamuthu.
తమిళ నిర్మాత కె రాజన్... ఇటీవల ఓ కార్యక్రమంలో వైరముత్తును సపోర్ట్ చేస్తూ మాట్లాడిన వీడియోను చిన్మయి షేర్ చేశారు. ఇలాంటి వ్యక్తులు ఉండ బట్టే వైరముత్తు లాంటి వారు లైంగిక వేధింపులకు పాల్పడుతూ రెచ్చిపోతున్నారు అంటూ ఫైర్ అయ్యారు.
వైరముత్తును పెళ్లి చేసుకో... మాకు నీ గొడవ తగ్గుతుంది
అయితే చిన్మయి చేసిన ఈ కామెంటుపై ఓ ట్విట్టర్ యూజర్ స్పందించిన తీరు చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది. ‘నీకు వైరముత్తుతో గొడవ లేకుండా ఉండటానికి ఒకటే మార్గం. నువ్వు ఆయన్ను పెళ్లి చేసుకో. కొన్ని రోజులుగా నీ లొల్లి తట్టుకోలేక పోతున్నాం. నీకేం పనిపాటా లేదా, ఎప్పుడూ ఆయన గురించే మాట్లాడుతున్నావు... నువ్వు బీజేపీ మనిషివి అని మాకు తెలుసు' అంటూ కామెంట్ చేశాడు.
సూపర్ ఐడియా, కానీ నాకు ఆసక్తి లేదని రిప్లై ఇచ్చిన చిన్మయి
వైరముత్తును పెళ్లి చేసుకో... అంటూ అతడు ఇచ్చిన అడ్వైజ్ మీద చిన్మయి రియాక్ట్ అయ్యారు. ‘సూపర్ ఐడియా.. కానీ నాకు ఆసక్తి లేదు' అని తెలిపారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా తన భర్త రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్ తనకు మద్దతుగా, ఇలాంటి చెత్త కామెంట్లు చేసే వారికి కౌంటర్ ఇస్తూ రాసిన ట్విట్టర్ స్టేట్మెంటును చిన్మయి షేర్ చేశారు.
Chinmayi Sripada has openly criticised some of the top names including Vairamuthu against whom she had come up with big allegations as a part of the #MeToo Campaign. She has been vocal about the criticisms and the ill-treatment that she has been receiving ever since such allegations were made. Recently, she had sent out a tweet in which she had lashed out at producer A Rajan, who had voiced his support for Vairamuthu. She took to Twitter to express her anger and disappointment on the same comments made by the producer during a function. However, one of the Twitter users had come up with a sarcastic reply to this particular tweet in which he mentioned that the only solution is for her to marry Vairamuthu.
Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 20:04 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more