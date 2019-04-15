లైంగికంగా వేధించిన వైరముత్తునే పెళ్లి చేసుకో... చిన్మయిపై షాకింగ్ కామెంట్

English summary

Chinmayi Sripada has openly criticised some of the top names including Vairamuthu against whom she had come up with big allegations as a part of the #MeToo Campaign. She has been vocal about the criticisms and the ill-treatment that she has been receiving ever since such allegations were made. Recently, she had sent out a tweet in which she had lashed out at producer A Rajan, who had voiced his support for Vairamuthu. She took to Twitter to express her anger and disappointment on the same comments made by the producer during a function. However, one of the Twitter users had come up with a sarcastic reply to this particular tweet in which he mentioned that the only solution is for her to marry Vairamuthu.