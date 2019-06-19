English summary

Singer Chinmayi Sripadha now happy women. She tweeted that Aaaaaaand. I DUBBED IN TAMIL for Samantha. Frankly it is only because of nandureddy4u and Samanthaprabhu2 that this was possible. She took to Twitter to make the announcement, where she thanked the actor and the filmmaker, and said, "Here’s to women who make life better for other women."