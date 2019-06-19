తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    చిన్మయి శ్రీపాదకు ఊరట... సమంత ట్వీట్‌తో

    By
    |

    ప్రముఖ గాయని, డబ్బింగ్ ఆర్టిస్టు చిన్మయి శ్రీపాదకు ఊరట లభించింది. తమిళనాడు డబ్బింగ్ యూనియన్ నుంచి గతేడాది నవంబర్‌లో ఆమెపై నిషేధం విధించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. రెండు సంవత్సరాలుగా యూనియన్‌కు కట్టాల్సిన చందా చెల్లించలేదనే కారణంతో యూనియన్ సభ్యులు ఆమెపై వేటు చేశారు. అయితే ఈ వ్యవహారంలో ఎలాంటి షోకాజ్ నోటీస్ లేకుండా నిషేధం విధించడం చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. కానీ ప్రస్తుతం నందినీ రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో సమంత నటిస్తున్న ఓ బేబీ సినిమా తమిళ వెర్షన్‌కు చిన్మయి డబ్బింగ్ చెప్పడంతో ఈ వివాదానికి కొంత తెరపడినట్టు తెలిపింది.

    ఎట్టకేలకు నేను సమంతకు తమిళంలో డబ్బింగ్ చెప్పాను. ఇది కేవలం నందినీరెడ్డి, సమంత వల్లే సాధ్యమైంది. ఓ మహిళ మరో మహిళకు అండగా నిలుస్తుందని చెప్పడానికి ఇదే సాక్ష్యం అని చిన్మయి ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

    Chinmayi Sripadha dubbed for Samantha again

    సినీ పరిశ్రమలో మీ టూ ఉద్యమం ఊపుందుకొన్న సమయంలో సినీ రచయిత వైరముత్తుపై చిన్మయి తీవ్రమైన ఆరోపణలు చేశారు. ఆ విషయం మనసులో పెట్టుకొనే చిన్మయిని ఎలాంటి నోటీసు లేకుండా తప్పించారనే వాదన వినిపించింది.

    నందినిరెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో ఓ బేబీ అనే చిత్రంలో సమంత నటిస్తున్నది. కొరియాలో విజయం సాధించిన మిస్ గ్రానీ అనే సినిమా ఆధారంగా ఈ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కింది. ఈ చిత్రం జూలై 5వ తేదీన రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. అలాగే నాగార్జునతో మన్మథుడు2 చిత్రంలో కూడా కనిపించబోతున్నది.

    More CHINMAYI SRIPAADA News

    English summary
    Singer Chinmayi Sripadha now happy women. She tweeted that Aaaaaaand. I DUBBED IN TAMIL for Samantha. Frankly it is only because of nandureddy4u and Samanthaprabhu2 that this was possible. She took to Twitter to make the announcement, where she thanked the actor and the filmmaker, and said, "Here’s to women who make life better for other women."
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue