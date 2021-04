కమెడియన్ వివేక్‌ పరిస్థితి విషమం.. రూమర్లకు తెర.. బులెటిన్ విడుదల సిమ్స్ హాస్పిటల్

English summary

Tamil Actor, Comedian Vivek in critical condition on ECMO in ICU of SIMS of Vadapalani after massive heart attack. SIMS released bulletin that, Actor Padma Shri Dr. Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11:00 am today to the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit