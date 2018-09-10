 »   » హీరోగా మారుతున్న మరో కమెడియన్.. బూరెల బుట్టలో పడ్డ..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Comedian Yogi Babu is making his debut as a hero in a film directed by Sam Anton of Darling fame. Reports suggest that the film is based on a witty and funny character and Sam thought Yogi Babu will be apt to play the role. Yogi Babu is the busiest man in the Tamil film industry currently with more than 17 films in his kitty.
Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 16:05 [IST]