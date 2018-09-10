తెలుగు
హీరోగా మారుతున్న మరో కమెడియన్.. బూరెల బుట్టలో పడ్డ..

    తమిళ, తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు కమెడియన్ యోగిబాబు సుపరిచితుడు. ప్రధానంగా తనదైన శైలి కామెడీతో దక్షిణాది ప్రేక్షకులను ఆకట్టుకొంటున్నాడు. కేర్‌లెస్ యాటిట్యూడ్‌, టిపికల్ డైలాగ్ డెలివరీతో ప్రేక్షకులకు హాస్యాన్ని పంచుతున్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం తమిళం పలు సినిమాలతో బిజీగా ఉన్న ఈ కమెడియన్ హీరోగా మారబోతున్నాడు.

    డార్లింగ్ అనే చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహించిన సామ్ ఆంటన్ రూపొందించే చిత్రం ద్వారా హీరోగా మారబోతున్నట్టు వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి. తాను రూపొందించిన కథకు కచ్చితంగా సరిపోతాడని భావించిన సామ్ ఆంటన్.. ఇటీవల యోగిబాబుకు స్టోరి చెప్పారట. కథ నచ్చడంతో ఆ చిత్రంో నటించేందుకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చాడు అని ఓ తమిళ వెబ్‌సైట్ పేర్కొన్నది.

    Comedian Yogi Babu turns as hero for Sam Anton movie

    ప్రస్తుతం తమిళ హీరో అథర్వ నటించే 100 చిత్రంలో యోగిబాబు నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్ పూర్తయిన తర్వాత హీరోగా తన చిత్రాన్ని ప్రారంభించేందుకు ఏర్పాట్లు చేసుకొంటున్నట్టు సమాచారం. తాజాగా నయనతార నటించిన కోకో కోకిల చిత్రంలో యోగిబాబు నటనకు మంచి పేరు వచ్చింది.

    Comedian Yogi Babu turns as hero for Sam Anton movie

    తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో టాప్ కమెడియన్‌గా గుర్తింపు పొందిన యోగిబాబు ఇప్పటివరకు 17 చిత్రాల్లో నటించాడు. కోలీవుడ్‌లో విశేషంగా అభిమానులను సంపాదించుకొన్నాడు.

    English summary
    Comedian Yogi Babu is making his debut as a hero in a film directed by Sam Anton of Darling fame. Reports suggest that the film is based on a witty and funny character and Sam thought Yogi Babu will be apt to play the role. Yogi Babu is the busiest man in the Tamil film industry currently with more than 17 films in his kitty.
    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 16:05 [IST]
