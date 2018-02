 »   » అతికిరాతకంగా దండుపాళ్యం3 బ్యాచ్.. నరహంతకులకు ఫ్యాన్సీ రేట్

English summary

Dandupalya is the super hit Kannada film for which a second part has come some time back. This super hit Kannada film was also released in Telugu with the title Dandupalyam 2. The super hit series will now be having a third part with the title Dandupalyam 3 and this will mark the end of the franchise. The director himself confirmed the news that this third part will put an end to this series. This movie slated for release on March 2nd