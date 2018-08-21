తెలుగు
ప్రముఖ నిర్మాతతో ధనుష్ మూడు చిత్రాలు.. టాప్ డైరెక్టర్లతో కలిసి

    విలక్షణ నటుడు ధనుష్ వచ్చే రెండు, మూడు ఏళ్లలో బిజీగా ఉండే విధంగా తన కెరీర్‌ను ప్లాన్ చేసుకొంటున్నాడు. ఏ హీరోకు లేనన్ని సినిమాలు ధనుష్ చేతిలో ఉన్నాయి. వరుస సినిమాలతో ధనుష్ తీరిక లేకుండా ఉన్నారు. ఓ పక్క దర్శకుడు కార్తీక్ సుబ్బరాజ్‌తో వడ చెన్నై సీక్వెల్‌కు ప్లాన్ చేస్తూనే, ఎనాయ్ నొక్కి పాయుమ్ తోటతో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు.

    కోలీవుడ్‌లో వైరల్‌గా మారిన వార్త ఏమిటంటే.. ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత కలైపులి థానుతో మూడు చిత్రాలు చేసేందుకు ధనుష్ అంగీకరించాడని, ఈ మేరకు ఒప్పందం కూడా జరిగిందనే వార్త జోరందుకున్నది. ఈ మూడు చిత్రాలకు ఇండస్ట్రీలోని టాప్ డైరెక్టర్లు దర్శకత్వం వహించనున్నట్టు సమాచారం. త్వరలో ఈ చిత్రాల వివరాలు అధికారికంగా వెల్లడించే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    Dhanush Green Singnal for three films with Kalaipuli Thanu

    గతంలో కలైపులి థాను, ధనుష్ కలిసి వీఐపీ2 చిత్రాన్ని ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తెచ్చిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ధనుష్‌తో కలైపులి థాన్ తీసే మూడు చిత్రాలకు కూడా భారీ బడ్జెట్ చిత్రాలే అనే వార్తతో అభిమానుల్లో పండుగ వాతావరణం నెలకొన్నది.

    ఇదిలా ఉండగా, ధనుష్ మరో చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహించనున్నారట. ఆ చిత్రంలో హీరోగా ధనుష్ నటించడం విశేషం. సెప్టెంబర్‌లో వెట్రిమారన్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన వడ చెన్నై చిత్రం విడుదల కానున్నది.

    English summary
    Actor Dhanush has signed three more films with producer Kalaipuli S Thanu. Dhanush have worked with Kalaipuli Thanu for his film VIP 2. Reports suggest that, Dhanush and Kalaipuli Thanu have now come together for three films, which will be produced by three notable directors of Tamil cinema.
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 20:39 [IST]
