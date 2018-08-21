 »   » ప్రముఖ నిర్మాతతో ధనుష్ మూడు చిత్రాలు.. టాప్ డైరెక్టర్లతో కలిసి

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Actor Dhanush has signed three more films with producer Kalaipuli S Thanu. Dhanush have worked with Kalaipuli Thanu for his film VIP 2. Reports suggest that, Dhanush and Kalaipuli Thanu have now come together for three films, which will be produced by three notable directors of Tamil cinema.
Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 20:39 [IST]