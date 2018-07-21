తెలుగు
 »   » మేఘా ఆకాశ్‌కు ధనుష్ గిలిగింతలు.. కేకపుట్టిస్తున్న క్లోజ్ అప్ సీన్!

    విభిన్నమైన చిత్రాలతో, విలక్షణమైన పాత్రలతో తమిళ హీరో ధనుష్ దూసుకెళ్తున్నాడు. తాను నటించిన సినిమాలను పరిశీలిస్తే ఒక చిత్రానికి మరో చిత్రానికి పొంతన ఉండదు. పాత్రలకు పోలిక ఉండదు. ప్రతీ సినిమాకు ఓ డిఫరెంట్ గెటప్‌తో అలరిస్తుంటాడు. ప్రేక్షకులను ఆకట్టుకొంటాడు. తాజాగా ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు గౌతమ్ వాసుదేవ్ మీనన్ దర్శకత్వంలో ధనుష్ ప్రేమకథా చిత్రం ఎన్నై నోకి పాయమ్‌లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ఫ్రెష్ లుక్‌ను దర్శకుడ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    దర్శకుడు గౌతమ్ మీనన్ ట్వీట్ చేసిన మూడు ఫోటోలు పిచ్చెక్కించేలా ఉన్నాయి. ముఖంపై గాటుతో ఓ ఫొటోలో గడ్డంతో, జీవితంపై విరక్తి చెందినట్టు నేలపై కూర్చొని ఉన్న ఫోటోలను పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

    ఎన్నై నోకి పాయమ్‌ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన మూడో ఫోటో కిరాక్‌గా ఉంది. యంగ్ అండ్ ఫ్రెష్‌ లుక్‌తో ధనుష్‌ అదరగొట్టాడు. మేఘా ఆకాష్‌ను కౌగిలో బంధించిన్ క్లోజ్ అప్ లుక్ ‌అభిమానులకు గిలిగింతలు పెడుతున్నది. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ చిత్రం శరవేగంగా షూటింగ్ జరుపుకొంటున్నది.

    తాను పోస్ట్ చేసిన ఫొటోలపై దర్శకుడు గౌతమ్ మీనన్ స్పందిస్తూ.. ఏదో షూటింగ్‌లో చేసినంత మాత్రాన ప్రయోజనం ఉండదు. షూటింగ్‌లో నటీనటుల ప్రతిభనే సీన్‌, సినిమాలపై ప్రభావం చూపుతుంది అని ఆయన ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    ఎన్నై నోకి పాయమ్‌ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన మ్యూజిక్‌కు యూట్యూబ్, సోషల్ మీడియాలో విశేష స్పందన లభిస్తున్నది. చార్ట్ బస్టర్లలో టాప్‌గా నిలిచింది. దాంతో ఈ చిత్రంపై భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి.

    English summary
    Dhanush's fresh look of Ennai Noki Paayum Thota is all about the light at the end of the tunnel. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon shared three posts featuring Dhanush and Megha Akash. One of them is a close up shot of Dhanush, in which he looks fierce with a fresh bruise on his face.
    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 12:27 [IST]
