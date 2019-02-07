షాకింగ్: ‘అర్జున్ రెడ్డి’ తమిళ రీమేక్ చెత్తకుప్పలో పడేసి.. మళ్లీ రీ షూట్?

విజయ్ దేవరకొండ హీరోగా సందీప్ వంగా దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన కల్ట్ మూవీ 'అర్జున్ రెడ్డి' తెలుగులో మంచి విజయం సాధించడంతో ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఇతర భాషల్లోనూ రీమేక్ చేస్తున్నారు. తమిళంలో విక్రమ్ కుమారుడు ధృవ్ను హీరోగా పరిచయం చేస్తూ ఈ చిత్రం రీమేక్ అవుతోంది. 'వర్మ' అనే టైటిల్తో ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు బాల రూపొందిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం షూటింగ్ కూడా పూర్తయింది.
తాజాగా 'వర్మ' మూవీకి సంబంధించి ఓ సెన్సేషన్ న్యూస్ బ్రేక్ అయింది. ఇప్పటి వరకు తీసిన టోటల్ ఫుటేజీ పక్కన పడేసి... సినిమాను మళ్లీ కొత్తగా రీ షూట్ చేయబోతున్నారట. దర్శకుడిని కూడా మారుస్తున్నట్లు చిత్ర నిర్మాణ సంస్థ అఫీషియల్ ప్రకటన విడుదల చేసింది.
ఫైనల్ ఔట్పుట్తో సంతృప్తి చెందని నిర్మాతలు
బాల దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రం ఫైనల్ ఔట్పుట్ మీద నిర్మాతలు అసంతృప్తిగా ఉన్నారు. అందుకే సినిమా మొత్తాన్ని రీ షూట్ చేయాలని నిర్ణయించారు. ఈమేరకు చిత్ర నిర్మాణ సంస్థ ‘ఇ4 ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్' అఫీషియల్ ప్రకటన విడుదల చేసింది.
దర్శకుడితో పాటు అందరినీ మారుస్తున్నారు
హీరో ధృవ్ తప్ప... దర్శకుడు బాల, ఇతర నటీనటులు, టెక్నీషియన్లు మార్చేసి సినిమాను రీక్రియేట్ చేయబోతున్నామని, ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన వివరాలు త్వరలోనే ప్రకటిస్తామని ‘ఇ4 ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్ష్' గురువారం విడుదల చేసిన స్టేట్మెంటులో పేర్కొంది.
భారీగా ఖర్చు అయినా సరే...
ఒక సినిమా ఫైనల్ ఔట్ పుట్ వచ్చిన తర్వాత.... పూర్తిగా రీ షూట్ చేయడం అంటే మామూలు విషయం కాదు. దర్శకుడితో పాటు నటీనటులను మార్చడం అంటే మరింత భారమే. అయినా ఈ కల్ట్ మూవీ స్థాయి తగ్గకూడదను, దాన్ని తమిళ ప్రేక్షకులకు అందించాలనే ఉద్దేశ్యంతోనే ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నట్లు నిర్మాతలు తెలిపారు.
ఊహించని నిర్ణయంతో అంతా షాక్, బాలా ఎలా రియాక్ట్ అవుతారో?
సాధారణంగా ఫైనల్ ఔట్ పుట్ సంతృప్తిగా లేకుంటే కొన్ని మార్పులు చేయడం సర్వసాధారణమే. అయితే ఇక్కడ సినిమా మొత్తాన్ని పక్కన పెట్టేసి దర్శకుడి సైతం మార్చేసి కొత్తగా సినిమాను మళ్లీ రీ షూట్ చేయాలనే నిర్ణయం తమిళ ఇండస్ట్రీ వర్గాలను షాక్కు గురి చేస్తోంది. మరి దీనిపై దర్శకుడు బాలా ఎలా స్పందిస్తారో చూడాలి.
E4 Entertainment had engaged B Studios to recreate the Tamil version of "Arjun Reddy" titled as "VARMAA", on a first copy basis, on the latter's insistence. We at E4 Entertainment are not at all happy with the final version handed over to us and due to various creative and other differences, we have decided not to release this version. Instead, we will start afresh, and shoot a new tamil version of "Arjun Reddy" with Dhruv as the main lead by staying true to the soul and intention of the original. Official announcements regarding the new cast and crew including director will be made shortly.
Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 18:43 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more