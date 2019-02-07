షాకింగ్: ‘అర్జున్ రెడ్డి’ తమిళ రీమేక్ చెత్తకుప్పలో పడేసి.. మళ్లీ రీ షూట్?

English summary

E4 Entertainment had engaged B Studios to recreate the Tamil version of "Arjun Reddy" titled as "VARMAA", on a first copy basis, on the latter's insistence. We at E4 Entertainment are not at all happy with the final version handed over to us and due to various creative and other differences, we have decided not to release this version. Instead, we will start afresh, and shoot a new tamil version of "Arjun Reddy" with Dhruv as the main lead by staying true to the soul and intention of the original. Official announcements regarding the new cast and crew including director will be made shortly.