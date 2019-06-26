pa ranjith chola emperor rajaraja cholan kala kabali madras high court kollywood పా రంజిత్ కాలా కబాలీ మద్రాస్ హైకోర్టు కోలీవుడ్
Pa Ranjith recently came into limelight after he gave a controversial speech on Chola Emperor Rajaraja Cholan. He said, Our history has taught us that King Raja Raja Cholan's reign was a golden period, but according to many social reformers it was a dark rule for the oppressed caste as most of their lands were acquired by the King.
Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 18:56 [IST]