    దర్శకుడు పా రంజిత్‌కు ఊరట.. అరెస్ట్ నుంచి తప్పించుకొని..

    By
    |

    కబాలి, కాలా చిత్రాలతో క్రేజీ డైరెక్టర్‌గా పేరు తెచ్చుకొన్న పా రంజిత్ చోళ సామ్రాజ్యధి నేత రాజరాజ చోళన్‌పై అనుచిత వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసి వివాదంలో చిక్కుకున్నారు. ఈ కేసుకు సంబంధించి మద్రాస్ కోర్టులో ఆయన ఊరట లభించింది.

    తంజావురు జిల్లాలో ఇటీవల దళితులు ఏర్పాటు చేసిన ఓ సభలో మాట్లాడుతూ.. చోళ చక్రవర్తి రాజ రాజ చోళుడు కాలం స్వర్ణయుగమని మన చరిత్ర చెబుతుంది. కానీ చరిత్రకారులు చెప్పిన ప్రకారం.. ఆయన పాలనలో దిగువ తరగతి కులాలు అణిచివేతకు గురయ్యాయి. తక్కువ కులాల వారీ భూములను రాజు ఆక్రమించుకొన్నాడు. ఆయనది ఓ చీకటి పాలన. రాజ రాజ చోళుడు పాలనలో 400 మంది మహిళలను దేవదాసీలుగా మార్చారు. వారిలో 26 మందిని కోలార్ ఫీల్డ్స్‌కు పంపారు. ఆయన పాలన స్వర్ణయుగం ఎలా అవుతుందనే విధంగా మాట్లాడటం వివాదంగా మారింది అంటూ పా రంజిత్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.

    Director Pa Ranjith gets relief in Chola Emperor remarks

    పా రంజిత్ వ్యాఖ్యలను తప్పుపట్టిన కొన్ని సంఘాలు ఆయనపై తిరుపండల్ పోలీస్ స్టేషన్‌లో కేసు నమోదు చేశాయి. హిందు మక్కల్ కచ్చి సంఘం కార్యకర్తల ఫిర్యాదుతో ఐపీసీ సెక్షన్ 153, 153 ఏ 1 కింద కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. ఈ కేసు జూన్ 19న మద్రాస్ హైకోర్టులోని జస్టిస్ పీ రాజమానిక్కమ్ బెంచ్ ముందు విచారణకు రానున్నది.

    ఈ వివాదాస్పద వ్యహాహరంలో అరెస్ట్‌ను నివారించడానికి పా రంజిత్ ముందస్తు బెయిల్ కోసం దరఖాస్తు చేసుకొన్నారు. అయితే కోర్టు ఆదేశాలతో విచారణకు హాజరయ్యారు. ఈ సందర్బంగా పా రంజిత్‌ను కోర్టు తీవ్రంగా మందలించి కేసు నుంచి విముక్తి కలిగించినట్టు సమాచారం. అంతేకాకుండా భవిష్యత్‌లో కుల, మత పరమైన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేయవద్దని హెచ్చరించినట్టు కూడా తెలిసింది.

    English summary
    Pa Ranjith recently came into limelight after he gave a controversial speech on Chola Emperor Rajaraja Cholan. He said, Our history has taught us that King Raja Raja Cholan's reign was a golden period, but according to many social reformers it was a dark rule for the oppressed caste as most of their lands were acquired by the King.
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 18:56 [IST]
