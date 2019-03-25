నయతారపై కామెంట్ల ఎఫెక్ట్... ఆ నటుడికి ఇక సినిమా ఛాన్సులు ఇవ్వరట!

నయనతార నటించిన 'కొళయుథిర్ కాలం' మూవీ ట్రైలర్ లాంచ్ ఈవెంటులో తమిళ సీనియర్ నటుడు రాధా రవి చేసిన కామెంట్స్ వివాదాస్పదం అయ్యాయి. నయనతారను అవమానించే విధంగా, అమర్యాదకరంగా రాధా రవి మాట్లాడటంతో... అతడి తీరును తప్పుబడుతూ వరలక్ష్మి శరత్ కుమార్, చిన్మయి శ్రీపాద, విఘ్నేష్ శివన్, సిద్దార్థ్ తదితరులు విమర్శలు చేశారు.
నయనతార జీవితంలో ఎన్నో వివాదాలు ఉన్నాయి. అలాంటి వ్యక్తిని దేవతా పాత్రలకు ఎంపిక చేయడం ఏమిటి? ఆమెను చూసి దెయ్యాలే పారిపోతాయి. ఆమె మంచి నటి, కానీ సూపర్ స్టార్ అంటూ నెత్తిన పెట్టుకునే స్థాయి కాదు... అంటూ రాధారవి వ్యాఖ్యానించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. రాధారవి ఈ కామెంట్స్ చేసినపుడు నయనతార అక్కడ లేరు.
మహిళలను కించపరచడమే
రాధారవి చేసిన అభ్యంతరకరమైన కామెంట్స్ కేవలం నయనతారను మాత్రమే అవమానించినట్లు లేదని, మహిళలను అవమానించినట్లు ఉందని పలువురు వ్యాఖ్యానిస్తున్నారు. గతంలొ కూడా రాధారవి నటీమణులను కించపరిచే విధంగా వెటకారపు వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసినట్లు ఆరోపణలు ఎదుర్కొన్నారు.
అతడితో సినిమాలు చేయబోమంటూ కెజెఆర్ స్టూడియో సంచలన ప్రకటన
నయనతార మీద వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన రాధా రవితో ఇకపై సినిమాలు చేయబోమని కెజెఆర్ స్టూడియోస్ అనే తమిళ సినీ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ ప్రకటించింది. ఇలాంటి వ్యక్తులతో పని చేయవద్దు అంటూ ఇతర నిర్మాతలను కూడా కోరుతున్నట్లు ట్వీట్ చేసింది. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ సంస్థ నయనతార ప్రధాన పాత్రలో ‘ఐరా' అనే చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తోంది.
రాధారవి చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలను నడిగర్ సంఘం ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శి విశాల్ కూడా ఖండించారు. మీ స్టుపిడ్ కామెంట్లను నడిగర్ సంఘం ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శిగా ఖండిస్తూ లెటర్ రాయడం సంతోషంగా ఉంది. మీరు మహిళలను కించ పరిచారు. ఇకనైనా మారండి. ఇక మీ పేరును రవిగా మార్చుకోండి.... మీ పేరులో రాధ అనే పదం ఉంచుకోవడానికి మీకు అర్హత లేదు అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
Nayanthara is one of the few dedicated actors we hav today, have the pleasure knowing her and sharing professional space with her, she is above all this, did not watch full video , but met Ravi today and told him it was not in good taste at all. https://t.co/zTUVSa4fWC
రాధ రవి వ్యాఖ్యలను. ఆయన సోదరి, ప్రముఖ నటి రాధిక శరత్ కుమార్ సైతం తప్పుబట్టారు. ‘‘నయనతార డెడికేషన్ ఉన్న నటి. ప్రస్తుతం ఉన్న గొప్ప నటీమణుల్లో ఆమె ఒకరు. రాధా రవి ఏం మాట్లాడారో నేను పూర్తిగా వినలేదు. కానీ అతడిని కలిశాను. అలా మాట్లాడటం తప్పు అని చెప్పాను''.. అని ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
"We sincerely condemn Mr Radha Ravi and will not cast him in any of our films and we will strongly advice our associates and friends in the industry not to cast him either." KJR Studios tweeted. Radha Ravi is facing a severe backlash from many known celebrities from the industry. At the trailer launch of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, the upcoming film of Nayanthara, Radha Ravi made some distasteful comments about the actress.
Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 12:06 [IST]
