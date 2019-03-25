నయతారపై కామెంట్ల ఎఫెక్ట్... ఆ నటుడికి ఇక సినిమా ఛాన్సులు ఇవ్వరట!

Nayanthara is one of the few dedicated actors we hav today, have the pleasure knowing her and sharing professional space with her, she is above all this, did not watch full video , but met Ravi today and told him it was not in good taste at all. https://t.co/zTUVSa4fWC

We sincerely condemn Mr #RadhaRavi and will not cast him in any of our films and we will strongly advice our associates and friends in the industry not to cast him either. #Nayanthara #KolaiyuthirKaalam #KJRStudios pic.twitter.com/IHDLBo3s9H

English summary

"We sincerely condemn Mr Radha Ravi and will not cast him in any of our films and we will strongly advice our associates and friends in the industry not to cast him either." KJR Studios tweeted. Radha Ravi is facing a severe backlash from many known celebrities from the industry. At the trailer launch of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, the upcoming film of Nayanthara, Radha Ravi made some distasteful comments about the actress.