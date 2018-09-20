తెలుగు
జయలలిత బయోపిక్ ఫస్ట్‌లుక్ రిలీజ్.. హీరోయిన్ ఎవరంటే..

    వెండి తెరపైనే కాకుండా, తమిళనాడు రాజకీయాల్లో తనదైన ముద్ర వేసిన స్వర్గీయ ముఖ్యమంత్రి జే జయలలిత జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా కోలీవుడ్‌లో ఐదు బయోపిక్‌లను రూపొందిస్తున్నట్టు ప్రకటించారు. భారతీరాజా ప్రియదర్శిని, ఆదిత్య భరద్వాజ్, ఏఎల్ విజయ్ లాంటి దర్శకులు జయలలిత బయోపిక్‌ను తెరకెక్కించేందుకు కసరత్తు చేస్తున్నారు.

    సెప్టెంబర్ 20వ తేదీన జయలలిత బయోపిక్ మొదటి ఫస్ట్ లుక్ వెలుగు చూసింది. ప్రియదర్శిని దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందించే ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ఫస్ట్‌లుక్‌ను ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు ఏఆర్ మురుగదాస్ విడుదల చేశారు.

    జయలలిత పాత్రలో శరత్ కుమార్ కూతురు వరలక్ష్మీ శరత్ కుమార్ కనిపించబోతున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా మురగదాస్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. జయలలిత జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా రూపొందుతున్న ది ఐరెన్ లేడి చిత్రం ఫస్ట్ లుక్‌ను విడుదల చేయడం చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంది. ప్రియదర్శిని, వరలక్ష్మీ శరత్ కుమార్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం ఘనవిజయం సాధించాలని కోరుకొంటున్నాను అని ఆయన తెలిపారు.

    first poster of the Priyadarshini-directed biopic, titled The Iron Lady

    ఫిబ్రవరి 24న జయలలిత జన్మదినాన్ని పురస్కరించుకొని షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభిస్తాం. శరవేగంగా షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకొని ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు తీసుకొస్తాం. తమిళ, కన్నడ, తెలుగు, హిందీ భాషల్లో ఈ సినిమాను విడుదల చేస్తాం అని ప్రియదర్శిని చెప్పారు.

    English summary
    Anthor Biopic going to hit the silverscreen. On September 20, the first poster of the Priyadarshini-directed biopic, titled The Iron Lady, was unveiled by director AR Murugadoss. The biopic, which will trace the life of J Jayalalithaa, will have Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing the lead role.
    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 20:36 [IST]
