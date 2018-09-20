Extremely happy and excited to launch the Title poster of #Jayalalithaabiopic #THEIRONLADY I wish @priyadhaarshini and team for a grand success.. pic.twitter.com/4c87Xxks74

English summary

Anthor Biopic going to hit the silverscreen. On September 20, the first poster of the Priyadarshini-directed biopic, titled The Iron Lady, was unveiled by director AR Murugadoss. The biopic, which will trace the life of J Jayalalithaa, will have Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing the lead role.