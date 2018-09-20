Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Anthor Biopic going to hit the silverscreen. On September 20, the first poster of the Priyadarshini-directed biopic, titled The Iron Lady, was unveiled by director AR Murugadoss. The biopic, which will trace the life of J Jayalalithaa, will have Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing the lead role.
