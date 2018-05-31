 »   » స్టార్‌డమ్‌ను లెక్కచేయడు.. భయమన్నదే తెలీదు.. రజనీపై హ్యూమా ప్రశంసలు

స్టార్‌డమ్‌ను లెక్కచేయడు.. భయమన్నదే తెలీదు.. రజనీపై హ్యూమా ప్రశంసలు

    కబాలి చిత్రం తర్వాత దర్శకుడు పా రంజిత్, సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్ కలయికలో వస్తున్న చిత్రం కాలా. ఇప్పటికే ఈ చిత్రంపై భారీ అంచనాలు నెలకొన్నాయి. జూన్ 7వ తేదీన కాలా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా బాలీవుడ్ నటి హ్యుమా ఖురేషి తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో అడుగుపెడుతున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా రజనీతో నటించే అవకాశంపై ఇటీవల హ్యుమా స్పందించారు.

    రజనీకాంత్ సాధారణమైన వ్యక్తిత్వం కలవారు. స్టార్‌డమ్‌ను అసలే పట్టించుకోరు. క్రమశిక్షణతో మెదులుతారు. దయార్ధ్ర హృదయుడు అని హ్యూమా ప్రశంసలతో ముంచెత్తారు.

    రజనీకాంత్‌తో నటించడం చాలా సులభం. తనతో నటించే వారిని చాలా గౌరవిస్తారు. ఆందోళనకు గురికాకుండా చూసుకొంటారు. ఒకసారి ఆయనతో మాట్లాడితే ఇక భయమన్నదే తెలియదు అని హ్యూమా చెప్పారు.

    కాలా షూటింగ్‌లో ఆయన నుంచి చాలా నేర్చుకొన్నాను. ఆయనకు దైవభక్తి ఎక్కువ. అధ్యాత్మిక భావంలో ఉంటారు. రజనీతో నటించిన తర్వాత ఆయన ప్రభావం నాపై ఇంకా ఉంది. జరీనా పాత్ర చాలా అద్భుతంగా ఉంటుంది. అన్ని రకాలా భావోద్వేగాలు కనిపిస్తాయి అని హ్యుమా వెల్లడించారు.

    కాలా చిత్రంలో హ్యుమా జరీనా అనే పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నారు. కాలా మాజీ ప్రేయసిగా కనిపిస్తారు. రజనీ చేతిపై తమిళంలో జరీనా అనే పేరు టాటూగా కనిపిస్తుంది. గ్యాంగస్టర్ జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి నిర్మాతగా హీరో ధనుష్ వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో రజనీ భార్యగా ఈశ్వరీరావు నటిస్తున్నారు.

    Rajinikanth's Kaala is all set to release on June 7. Huma will be playing the role of Zareena, Kaala's ex-girlfriend. Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith, will deal with indigenous land laws and inequality. Rajinikanth plays a slum lord-turned-gangster and is paired opposite Eswari Rao in the film.
