English summary
Rajinikanth's Kaala is all set to release on June 7. Huma will be playing the role of Zareena, Kaala's ex-girlfriend. Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith, will deal with indigenous land laws and inequality. Rajinikanth plays a slum lord-turned-gangster and is paired opposite Eswari Rao in the film.
Story first published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 19:09 [IST]