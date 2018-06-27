 »   » సైకో థ్రిల్లర్.. నయనతార పెర్ఫామెన్స్ కేక.. అదుర్స్ అనిపిస్తున్న ట్రైలర్!

సైకో థ్రిల్లర్.. నయనతార పెర్ఫామెన్స్ కేక.. అదుర్స్ అనిపిస్తున్న ట్రైలర్!

    లేడి సూపర్ స్టార్ గా ప్రశంసలు దక్కించుకుంటున్న నయనతార.. సినిమా సినిమాకు తన స్థాయిని పెంచుకుంటోంది. నయన్ ప్రస్తుతం తెలుగు తమిళ భాషల్లో పలు చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తోంది. నయన్ నటించిన తమిళ చిత్రం ఇమైక్క నొడిగళ్ చిత్ర ట్రైలర్ తాజాగా విడుదలయింది.

    ట్రైలర్ నయన్ సూపర్ స్టార్ పెర్ఫామెన్స్ తో అదరగొట్టింది. ఈ చిత్రం సైకో థ్రిల్లర్ గా రూపొందుతోంది. అజయ్ జ్ఞానముత్తు ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకుడు. ట్రైలర్ ని చూస్తుంటే సినిమాపై ఉత్కంఠ పెంచుతోంది. ఓ సైకో వరుస హత్యలతో చెలరేగిపోతుండగా, అతడిని అంతం చేసే ఆఫీసర్ పాత్రలో నయన్ కనిపిస్తోంది. రాశి ఖన్నా కూడా ఈ చిత్రంలో కీలకపాత్రలో నటిస్తోంది.

    అధర్వ, రాశి ఖన్నా మధ్య లవ్ సీన్స్ ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నాయి. నయనతార మరో వైవిధ్యభరితమైన పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రం త్వరలో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానుంది.

    Imaikkaa Nodigal Official Trailer released. Nayanthara superb performance makes trailer interesting
