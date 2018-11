 »   » యువ హీరోతో అమలా పాల్ పెళ్లి.. తమిళ పరిశ్రమను కుదిపేసిన వార్త

English summary

Vishnu Vishal tasted huge success with his latest release Ratsasan which was a thriller directed by Ram Kumar. The film went on to become one of the biggest hits this year in Tamil cinema with great reviews and terrific response from audience all around. Amidst all this, rumours started doing the rounds that the lead pair of the film, Amala Paul and Vishnu Vishal, would soon get hitched. Speculations have been stronger than ever after the release of the film and this has prompted Vishnu to address the rumours about the wedding. Reacting to a report on Twitter, the actor lashed out and said that all the rumours were false and that he is not getting married to Amala.