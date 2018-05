 »   » రజనీకి వెన్నుపోటు పొడుస్తున్నారు.. కాలా వేడుకలో దర్శకుడిపై ధనుష్ మండిపాటు

English summary

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Kaala Audio launch was held yesterday at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam, Chennai. The crew of Kaala including Rajinikanth, director Pa Ranjith and producer Dhanush graced the event. After speaking about Rajinikanth's sincerity, Dhanush took a jibe at ace director Bharathiraja and others who have been openly criticising the Superstar in the recent times.