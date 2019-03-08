‘ఖైదీ’గా రాబోతున్న కార్తి... ఒళ్లుగగుర్బొడిచేలా ఫస్ట్ లుక్!

తమిళ స్టార్ కార్తి త్వరలో ఓ విభిన్నమైన సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నారు. కైథి(ఖైదీ) పేరుతో రాబోతున్న ఈ కోలీవుడ్ చిత్రానికి లోకేష్ కనకరాజ్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. యాక్షన్ థ్రిల్లర్గా ఈ చిత్రం ఉంటుందని తెలుస్తోంది. ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్ ఒళ్లు గగుర్బొడిచే విధంగా ఉంది. జైలు ఊచలు, వాటి వెనక కార్తి ఉన్నట్లు రక్తం థీమ్తో డిఫరెంట్గా డిజైన్ చేశారు.
ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్ ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా విడుదల చేస్తూ...'ఇది పూర్తి స్థాయి యాక్షన్ థ్రిల్లర్. ఎంతో మంది మంచి యాక్టర్లు, టెక్నీషియన్లతో ఈ సినిమా చేయబోతున్నందుకు సంతోషంగా ఉంది' అని తెలిపారు. త్వరలోనే ఈ మూవీకి సంబంధించిన పూర్తి వివరాలు వెల్లడికానున్నాయి.
ఆసక్తికర విషయం ఏమిటంటే.. ఈ చిత్రంలో కార్తి సరసన హీరోయిన్ ఉండదట. ఈ విషయాన్ని లోకేష్ కనకరాజ్ ఇంతకు ముందు ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో వెల్లడించారు. నరేన్, ధీనా, జార్జ్ మరియన్ తదితరులు ముఖ్య పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.
లోకేష్ కనకరాజ్ 2017లో 'మానగరం' అనే చెన్పై నేపథ్యంలో సాగే థ్రిల్లర్ మూవీతో దర్శకుడిగా కెరీర్ ప్రారంభించి తొలి సినిమాతోనే మంచి గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్నాడు. కార్తి నటించిన చివరి చిత్రం 'దేవ్' బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ఫెయిల్యూర్ అయిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.
Karthi on Friday released the first look poster of his upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame. The film has been titled Kaithi. “A full fledged action thriller. Happy to be working with a lot of good actors and technicians(sic),” Karthi wrote while releasing the poster.
Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 19:33 [IST]
