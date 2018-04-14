 »   » నీది నాదీ ఒకే కథ రీమేక్‌పై రూమర్లు.. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన కార్తీ!

నీది నాదీ ఒకే కథ రీమేక్‌పై రూమర్లు.. క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన కార్తీ!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

నీది నాది ఒకే కథ చిత్రం తమిళ రీమేక్‌ గురించి మీడియాలో అనేక ఊహగానాలు వస్తున్నాయి. వేణు ఊడుగుల దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన ఈ చిత్రంలో శ్రీవిష్ణు, సంతా టైటస్ నటించారు. ఈ చిత్రం టాలీవుడ్‌లో విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలతోపాటు మంచి విజయాన్ని అందుకొన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ సినిమా రీమేక్ హక్కులను భారీ మొత్తాన్ని చెల్లించి ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత కలైపులి ఎస్ థాను, వీ క్రియేషన్స్ సొంతం చేసుకొన్నారు.

అయితే నీది నాది ఒకే కథ తమిళ రీమేక్‌ కోసం విలక్షణ నటుడు ధనుష్‌‌ను సంప్రదించారనే వార్తలు మీడియాలో షికారు చేశాయి. ఆ తర్వాత ఆ చిత్రంలో కార్తీ నటిస్తున్నాడంటూ వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి. అయితే కలైపులి థాను మాత్రం ఈ సినిమా గురించి పెదవి విప్పడం లేదు. ఈ వార్త గురించి మీడియా ప్రశ్నించగా హీరో కార్తీ స్పందించారు.

Karthi squashes rumours of Needi Naadi Oke Katha remake

నీది నాదీ ఒకే కథ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నట్టు వస్తున్న వార్తల్లో వాస్తవం లేదు. ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌లో నటించాలని ఎవరూ కూడా అడుగలేదు అని కార్తీ ఓ ప్రకటనను విడుదల చేశారు. ప్రస్తుత విద్యావ్యవస్థపై ఓ మధ్య తరగతి యువకుడు చేసిన పోరాటం ఆధారంగా నీది నాదీ ఒకే కథ తెరకెక్కింది.

English summary
For the last couple of days, many reports have said that actor Karthi has been chosen to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of the Telugu flick, Needi Naadi Oke Katha. Responding to the rumours, Karthi issued a press statement saying that they are baseless. He also added that he wasn't even asked by anyone for this particular venture.
Story first published: Saturday, April 14, 2018, 13:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 14, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu