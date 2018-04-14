Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
needi naadi oke katha karthi dhanush sree vishnu satna titus venu udugala kalaipuli s thanu నీది నాది ఒకే కథ కార్తీ ధనుష్ శ్రీవిష్ణు సంతా టైటస్ వేణు ఊడుగుల కలైపులి థాను
English summary
For the last couple of days, many reports have said that actor Karthi has been chosen to play the lead role in the Tamil remake of the Telugu flick, Needi Naadi Oke Katha. Responding to the rumours, Karthi issued a press statement saying that they are baseless. He also added that he wasn't even asked by anyone for this particular venture.
Story first published: Saturday, April 14, 2018, 13:03 [IST]