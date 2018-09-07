English summary

Rajinikanth's next project with director Karthik Subbaraj is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the Tamil industry. The film was shot in Dehradun and Lucknow, lead star Rajinikanth has now head to Uttar Pradesh to shoot the next schedule of the film. Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha and Nawazuddin Siddiqi are part of the shooting. Today, the makers announced that the film is titled Petta (territory) along with a motion poster. As expected, the motion poster went viral within just a few minutes of its release and is doing the rounds on all social media platforms.