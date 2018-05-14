Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
tamil rockers lyca production vishal bharati raja radha ravi తమిళ రాకర్స్ లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్ విశాల్ భారతీ రాజా రాధారవి
English summary
Savukku leveled serious allegations against Lyca Productions, the entertainment company which is producing films like 2.0 and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. A detailed report by the website claimed that the domains of the notorious online portal called Tamilrockers, which releases pirated Tamil movies, are registered through the website www.lycamovie.com.
Story first published: Monday, May 14, 2018, 19:37 [IST]