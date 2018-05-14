 »   »  తమిళ రాకర్స్‌తో లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్‌కు సంబంధాలు.. ఖండించిన సంస్థ

తమిళ రాకర్స్‌తో లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్‌కు సంబంధాలు.. ఖండించిన సంస్థ

దక్షిణాది భారీ బడ్జెట్ చిత్రాలు రూపొందించే లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్‌పై పైరసీ ఆరోపణలు రావడం తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో సంచలనం రేపింది. లైకామూవీ.కామ్ అనే వెబ్‌సైట్ ద్వారా పైరసీ వెబ్‌సైట్ తమిళ్ రాకర్స్ రిజిస్టర్ చేశారని సువుక్కు సంస్థ వెల్లడించింది. సవుక్కు అనే వెబ్‌సైట్ ఈ ఆరోపణలు చేయడంతో ఆ ఆరోపణలకు మరింత ప్రాధాన్యం లభించింది.

అంతేకాకుండా తమిళ నిర్మాతల సంఘం అధ్యక్షుడు విశాల్‌కు ఈ విషయం తెలుసు అంటూ తమ నివేదికలో పేర్కొనడం మరింత సంచలనం రేపింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో విశాల్ నిర్మాత మండలి నుంచి తప్పుకోవాలని ప్రముఖ దర్శకులు భారతీరాజా, రాధారవి డిమాండ్ చేశారు.

తమ సంస్థపై తీవ్ర ఆరోపణలు రావడంతో లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్ సంస్థలు స్పందించారు. తమిళ రాకర్స్‌తో ఎలాంటి సంబంధాలు లేవని లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్ వెల్లడించింది. రజనీకాంత్‌తో రోబో2.0, మణిరత్నంతో నవాబ్ (తమిళంలో చెక్క చివంతా వానం) అనే చిత్రాలను లైకా సంస్థ రూపొందిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

Savukku leveled serious allegations against Lyca Productions, the entertainment company which is producing films like 2.0 and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. A detailed report by the website claimed that the domains of the notorious online portal called Tamilrockers, which releases pirated Tamil movies, are registered through the website www.lycamovie.com.
