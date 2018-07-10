Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
The controversy around Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar poster continues to grab the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Madras High court has now issued a notice against Thalapathy Vijay, director AR Murugadoss and production house Sun Pictures for releasing the poster of Vijay smoking a cigarette.
