తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ముదిరిన వివాదం: విజయ్, మురగదాస్‌కు మద్రాస్ కోర్టు షాక్!

ముదిరిన వివాదం: విజయ్, మురగదాస్‌కు మద్రాస్ కోర్టు షాక్!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    దళపతి విజయ్ సర్కార్ సినిమా పోస్టర్ వివాదం తమిళ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో సంచలనం రేపుతున్నది. ఈ వివాదంపై మద్రాస్ హైకోర్టు స్పందించింది. పోగాకు వినియోగ వ్యతిరేక సంఘం కార్యకర్త, న్యాయవాది సిరిల్ అలెగ్జాండర్ దాఖలు చేసిన పిల్‌ పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకొని హీరో విజయ్, దర్శకుడు ఏఆర్ మురగదాస్, సన్ పిక్చర్స్‌కు నోటీసులు జారీ చేసింది. ఈ వివాదంపై త్వరలోనే కోర్టు తీర్పు వెల్లడించనున్నది.

    విజయ్ బర్త్ డే రోజున

    విజయ్ బర్త్ డే రోజున

    దళపతి విజయ్ బర్త్ డే సందర్బంగా సర్కార్ సినిమా పోస్టర్‌ను రిలీజ్ చేశారు. మాజీ కేంద్ర మంత్రి, పీఎంకే నేత అంబుమణి రాందాస్ పొగాకు వాడకాన్ని ప్రోత్సహించే విధంగా ఉందంటూ పోస్టర్‌పై అసంతృప్తిని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. దాంతో ఈ వివాదం మొదలైంది.

    విజయ్‌కు మాజీ మంత్రి చురక

    విజయ్‌కు మాజీ మంత్రి చురక

    హీరో విజయ్‌ను ఉద్దేశించి మాజీ మంత్రి అంబుమణి రాందాస్ ట్విట్టర్లో సెటైర్లు విసిరారు. తన తదుపరి చిత్రంలో విజయ్ పొగాకు వాడకాన్ని ప్రమోట్ చేసే విధంగా పోస్టర్‌ను రూపొందించడం సిగ్గుచేటు. నీ నోట్లో సిగరెట్ లేకుండానే నీవు చాలా స్టైలిష్‌గా ఉంటావు అని అంబుమణి ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    న్యాయవాది పిల్ దాఖలు

    న్యాయవాది పిల్ దాఖలు

    మాజీ మంత్రి అంబుమణి ట్వీట్ తర్వాత సామాజిక కార్యకర్తలు ఈ పోస్టర్‌పై స్పందించారు. అందులో న్యాయవాది సిరిల్ అలెగ్జాండర్ మద్రాస్ హైకోర్టులో పిల్ దాఖలు చేశారు. శుక్రవారం ఆ పిల్‌ను విచారించిన కోర్టు సర్కార్ హీరో, డైరెక్టర్, ప్రొడక్షన్ హౌస్‌కు నోటీసులు జారీ చేశారు. రెండు వారాల్లో స్పందించాలని సూచించింది.

    సూర్య, అజిత్ వర్సెస్ విజయ్

    సూర్య, అజిత్ వర్సెస్ విజయ్

    సర్కార్ చిత్రం వచ్చే దీపావళికి సర్కార్ చిత్రం రిలీజ్ కానున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో కీర్తీ సురేష్, వరలక్ష్మీ శరత్ కుమార్, రాధా రవి, యోగిబాబు నటిస్తున్నారు. సూర్య నటిస్తున్న ఎన్‌జీకే, అజిత్ నటిస్తున్న విశ్వం చిత్రాలతో సర్కార్ పోటీ పడనున్నది.

    English summary
    The controversy around Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar poster continues to grab the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Madras High court has now issued a notice against Thalapathy Vijay, director AR Murugadoss and production house Sun Pictures for releasing the poster of Vijay smoking a cigarette.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue