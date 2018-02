English summary

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming multi-starrer, which features an ensemble cast of Arvind Swami, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jyothika and Aishwarya Rajesh, has been titled Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the makers officially announced on Friday along with the film’s first look poster. The film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu, has been titled Nawab. Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Simbu and Arun Vijay supposedly play brothers. Actors Jayasudha and Prakash Raj play their parents.