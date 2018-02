 »   » షాకింగ్ ఫస్ట్ లుక్: అరివీర భయంకరుడిగా సూపర్ స్టార్... (ఫోటోస్)

First look of Lalettan as #ithikkarapakki in #Kayamkulamkochunni .Excitement couldn't get any better! @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/V4sfwxNjYQ

English summary

Nivin Pauly recently announced that Mohanlal would be seen playing an important role in the film Kayamkulam Kochunni much to the joy of the actor’s fans. And to make the wait more exciting for fans of Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly unveiled the first look poster of Mohanlal from.