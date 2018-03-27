 »   » అమ్మాయిలా అనిరుధ్.. అసలు గుట్టు వీడింది!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
A photo, supposedly of Anirudh Ravichander, dressed as a woman, has been doing the rounds of social media platforms. It was being said that Ravichander got the makeover for either a brand endorsement or a cameo in a film.However, sources close the Remo composer revealed that it is not him in the poster.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 15:22 [IST]