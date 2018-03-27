 »   » అమ్మాయిలా అనిరుధ్.. అసలు గుట్టు వీడింది!

అమ్మాయిలా అనిరుధ్.. అసలు గుట్టు వీడింది!

అందమైన అమ్మాయిగా ఫొటోలో కనిపిస్తున్నది ఎవరో కాదు.. సంగీత దర్శకుడు అనిరుధ్ రవిచంద్రన్. ప్రముఖ కంపెనీ ఉత్పత్తి ప్రచారం కోసం అనిరుధ్ అందగత్తెగా మారారు. పదహారు అణాల ఆడపడుచుగా కనిపించిన అనిరుధ్ ఫోటో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారింది అనే వార్తలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో తెగ ప్రచారం అయ్యాయి. అయితే ఆ ఫోటోలో అమ్మాయిలా కనిపిసున్నది మాత్రం అనిరుధ్ కాదట.

అనిరుధ్ చీరకట్టుకొంటే

అనిరుధ్ చీరకట్టుకొంటే

అచ్చం అనిరుధ్ చీరకట్టుకుంటే ఎలా ఉంటారో అదే మాదిరిగా ఆ అమ్మాయి పేరు మాత్రం షానూ. మోడల్‌గా పలు ఉత్పత్తులకు షానూ పనిచేశారు. ఇక షానో ఫొటోను చూసి తననుగా ఊహించుకోవడంతో అనిరుధ్ స్పందించాల్సి వచ్చింది.

అనిరుధ్‌లా మోడల్ షానూ

అనిరుధ్‌లా మోడల్ షానూ

అమ్మాయిలా కనిపిస్తూ ఉన్న ఫొటోలో ఉన్నది నేను కాదు. మోడల్ షానూ అని సన్నిహితులకు వివరణ ఇచ్చారు. కానీ అధికారికంగా ప్రకటన చేయలేదు. దాంతో కొంత క్లారిటీ వచ్చేసింది.

ఫోటోషూట్‌లో ఫొటో లీక్

ఫోటోషూట్‌లో ఫొటో లీక్

ఇటీవల ఓ భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో రూపొందిన ప్రొడక్ట్‌ కోసం షూటింగ్ జరిగింది. అందులో పలువురు ముద్దుగుమ్మలు పాల్గొన్నారు. ఆ ఫోటోషూట్‌లోని షానూ ఫొటో సోషల్ మీడియాకు చిక్కింది. ఇక ఏమున్నది వెంటనే వైరల్ అయి కూర్చొన్నది.

రజనీ, నయన్ చిత్రాలకు మ్యూజిక్

రజనీ, నయన్ చిత్రాలకు మ్యూజిక్

ఇక అనిరుధ్ రవిచంద్రన్ విషయానికి వస్తే.. నయనతార నటించిన కోకో అనే చిత్రానికి సంగీతం అందించారు. త్వరలోనే ఆ చిత్రం విడుదలకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది. అలాగే రజనీకాంత్ హీరోగా కార్తీక్ సుబ్బరాజు రూపొందించబోయే చిత్రానికి అనిరుధ్ సంగీత సారధ్యం వహించనున్నారు.

అనిరుధ్ రవిచందర్
A photo, supposedly of Anirudh Ravichander, dressed as a woman, has been doing the rounds of social media platforms. It was being said that Ravichander got the makeover for either a brand endorsement or a cameo in a film.However, sources close the Remo composer revealed that it is not him in the poster.
