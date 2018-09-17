తెలుగు
 స్వర్ణదేవాలయంలో నయనతార.. గురుద్వారాలో ప్రియుడితో కలిసి...

స్వర్ణదేవాలయంలో నయనతార.. గురుద్వారాలో ప్రియుడితో కలిసి...


    కోలీవుడ్‌లో వరుస సక్సెస్‌లతో దూసుకెళ్తున్న అందాల తార నయనతార మరోసారి అమృత్‌సర్‌లోని స్వర్ణ దేవాలయాన్ని దర్శించుకొన్నారు. గతనెలలో నయనతార గోల్డెన్ టెంపుల్‌ను సందర్శించిన సంగతి తెలిసింది. నయనతార వెంట ఆమె ప్రియుడు విగ్నేష్ శివన్ ఉన్నారు. స్వర్ణ దేవాలయాన్ని సందర్శించుకొన్న తర్వాత అక్కడ దిగిన ఫొటోలను సోషల్ మీడియాలో షేర్ చేశారు.

    నెల రోజుల వ్యవధిలో నయనతార నటించిన రెండు చిత్రాలు విడుదలై ఘన విజయం సాధించాయి. కొలమావు కోకిల (కోకో కోకిల), ఇమైక్క నాడిగల్ చిత్రాలు తమిళనాడులో కాసుల పంటను కురిపించాయి. ఈ సందర్భంగా స్వర్ణ దేవాలయానికి వెళ్లి మొక్కు తీర్చుకొన్నట్టు తెలిసింది.

    Nayantharas Golden Temple photos goes viral on social media

    స్వర్ణ దేవాలయాన్ని సందర్శించుకొన్న తర్వాత దాని బయట సెల్పీలకు ఫోజిచ్చారు. అనంతరం ప్రాంగణంలోని గురుద్వారాలో వారిద్దరు కలిసి నేల మీద కూర్చొని భోజనాలు చేశారు. గత కొద్దికాలంగా విఘ్నేష్, నయనతార సహజీవనం చేస్తున్నట్టు వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి. అయితే వాటిని వీరిద్దరూ ఖండించకపోవడం గమనార్హం.

    English summary
    Photos of Nayanthara outside Golden Temple in Amritsar went viral on social media. Now, the actress has again visited the temple with her boyfriend director Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara, who is basking in the success of Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal, is now one of the leading actresses in the Tamil film industry.
    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 19:29 [IST]
