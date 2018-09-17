 »   » స్వర్ణదేవాలయంలో నయనతార.. గురుద్వారాలో ప్రియుడితో కలిసి...

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
nayanthara golden temple amritsar vignesh shivan kolamaavu kokila imaikkaa nodigal నయనతార గోల్డెన్ టెంపుల్ అమృత్ సర్ విఘ్నేష్ శివన్ కొలమావు కోకిల కోకో కోకిల ఇమైక్క నాడిగల్
English summary
Photos of Nayanthara outside Golden Temple in Amritsar went viral on social media. Now, the actress has again visited the temple with her boyfriend director Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara, who is basking in the success of Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal, is now one of the leading actresses in the Tamil film industry.
Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 19:29 [IST]