English summary

Nayanthara, who is basking in the success of her films Aramm and Velaikkaran, seems to have taken some time out to spend quality time with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan in the US. Vignesh also has a lot to celebrate since his last directorial Thaana Serndha Kootam with Suriya turned out to be a massive hit. The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director shared some pictures from their trip on social media goes viral.