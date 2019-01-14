తెలుగు
    120 బంగారు నాణేలు పంచిన హీరో సూర్య..

    By
    |

    హీరో సూర్య అభిమానులకు గుడ్ న్యూస్. ఆలస్యం అవుతూ వస్తున్న ఈ సౌత్ స్టార్ తమిళ చిత్రం 'ఎన్‌జికె' షూటింగ్ ముగిసింది. సెల్వరాఘవన్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ మూవీ జనవరితో 11తో చిత్రీకరణ పూర్తయింది. ప్రస్తుతం ప్రొస్టు ప్రొడక్షన్ దశలోకి ఎంటరైంది.

    షూటింగ్ ముగిసిన సందర్భంగా సూర్య ఈ చిత్రానికి పని చేసిన టెక్నీషియన్లందరికీ బంగారు నాణేలు బహుమతిగా ఇచ్చారు. యూనిట్ మొత్తం మీద 120 మంది టెక్నీషియన్లు ఈ గోల్డ్ కాయిన్స్ అందుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    NGK entire shoot wrapped up on January 11

    తన సినిమా పూర్తయిన తర్వాత టెక్నీషియన్లకు బంగారు నాణేలు పంచడం తమిళ ఇండస్ట్రీలో సెంటిమెంట్. కొందరు స్టార్ హీరోలు కోలీవుడ్లో ఈ సెంటిమెంట్ ఫాలో అవుతున్నారు. గతంలో హీరో విజయ్ కూడా మెర్సల్ సమయంలో ఇదే విధంగా బంగారు నాణేలు పంచారు.

    'ఎన్‌జికె' సినిమాను 2017 చివర్లో అనౌన్స్ చేశారు. 2018 జనవరిలో ఈ మూవీ సెట్స్ మీదకు వెళ్లింది. పలు కారణాలతో షూటింగ్ ఆలస్యం చేస్తూ దర్శకుడు సెల్వరాఘవన్ ఎట్టకేలకు ఈ జనవరికి పూర్తి చేశారు. త్వరలోనే రిలీజ్ డేట్ ప్రకటించనున్నారు.

    సూర్య తన తర్వాతి చిత్రం కెవి ఆనంద్ దర్శకత్వంలో చేస్తున్నారు. దీనికి 'కాప్పన్' అనే టైటిల్ ఫిక్స్ చేశారు. ఇందులో ఆయన మినిస్టర్ పర్సనల్ గార్డుగా కనిపించబోతున్నారు. కొన్ని రోజుల క్రితమే ఈ మూవీ ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్ సైతం విడుదలైంది.

    English summary
    Director Selvaraghavan has finally wrapped up the suriya's NGK film last week and the film is all set for post-production work. Actor Suriya has gifted a sovereign gold coin to every technician who has worked in the film. About 120 technicians received the parting gift from the Tamil star.
    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 17:31 [IST]
