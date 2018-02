English summary

Award-winning cinematographer PC Sreeram has shared a still of an intense looking Nithya Menen on his Twitter page. It is a still from the upcoming film Praana, which he is shooting. Sreeram revealed that it is a movie with only one character, which is played by Nithya. “# PRANNA A multilingual film Dir v k Prakash Sound Rasool pookutty (first surround sync sons) Shoot completed Now on its post production stage. A film with only one character played by Nitya Menon,” tweeted Sreeram.