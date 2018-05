 »   » నివేతా పేతురాజ్ టోకరా.. భలే ఝలక్ ఇచ్చిందే..

English summary

Photos of 'Nivetha Pethuraj' in a bikini began doing the rounds on social media. While a section of people were happy to see her transformation, others were upset that she is not upholding the 'culture'. However, the woman in the pictures is not actually Nivetha Pethuraj, according to reports. Prashun Prashanth, a famous photographer had actually posted pictures of a model named Varshini Pakal, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Nivetha Pethuraj.