 »   » అక్కినేని వారసుడితో ప్రముఖ హీరో కూతురు పెళ్లి

English summary

Remember the lively kid from Mani Ratnam's award-winning drama Kannathil Muthamittal (2002). She is all grown up now and is getting married. Keerthana, daughter of actor-filmmaker R Parthiepan, is all set to enter the wedlock soon.According to media report, Keerthana is tying the knot with Akshay Akkineni, son of renowned editor Sreekar Prasad.