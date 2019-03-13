తమిళ నటుడు వేమల్పై చెన్నై పోలీసులు కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. సహచర నటుడు అభిషేక్పై చేజేసుకొన్నారనే ఆరోపణలపై కేసు నమోదైంది. చెన్నైలోని ఓ సర్వీస్ అపార్ట్మెంట్లో వీరిద్దరి మధ్య వాగ్వాదం చోటుచేసుకొన్నదని, ఆ గొడవ ఒకరిపై మరొకరు దాడి చేసుకొనే పరిస్థితికి దారి తీసిందని మీడియాలో కథనాలు వెలువడ్డాయి.
నటుడు వేమల్ ఫిర్యాదు మేరకు పోలీసలు ఐపీసీ సెక్షన్ 323 (ఉద్దేశపూర్వకంగా దాడి), 294 బీ (దుర్బాషలాడటం) ప్రకారం కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. అయితే ఈ ఘటనలో పోలీసులు ఎవరినీ అరెస్ట్ చేయకపోవడం గమనార్హం.
వేమల్ కెరీర్ విషయానికి వస్తే , పసంగ, కలవాణి, కలకలప్పు, ఎవనుక్కు ఎంగాయో ఇరుక్కు చిత్రాలతో ప్రేక్షకులకు చేరువయ్యాడు. కలవాణి2 చిత్రం విడుదలకు సిద్ధంగా ఉంది. ఇక నటుడు అభిషేక్ టెలివిజన్ ప్రేక్షకులకు సుపరిచితుడు. కొన్ని తమిళ సినిమాల్లో కూడా కనిపించాడు.
The Chennai police on Monday filed a complaint against Tamil actor Vemal for allegedly assaulting another actor, Abhishek. According to reports, Vemal and Abhishek got into a heated argument while they were at a service apartment lobby in Chennai.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
