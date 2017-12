 »   » గులేబకావళిలో ఇరుగదీసిన ప్రభుదేవా.. మళ్లీ ప్రేమికుడు.. జెంటిల్మెన్ రిపీటా?

English summary

Director AL Vijay's Devi(L) (Abhinetri in Telugu and Tutak Tutak Tutiya in Hindi) marked dancing legend Prabhudheva's comeback in Tamil after several years . He once again proved his acting prowess with the film and soon after the movie's release, he began signing more films in Tamil. In director Kalyaan's Gulaebaghavali, Prabhudheva is paired opposite young Hansika.